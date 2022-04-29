This week in Nushell #140
Nushell
- rgwood created Faster CI, and rust-cache fix, and CI: remove rust-cache from virtualenv tests, and CI: make Clippy reuse build artifacts, other cleanup, and CI: enable rust-cache, remove minimal, and Openssl feature, and Statically link OpenSSL, and
db infotweaks, and Add watch command, and Move print_pipeline_data() to nu-protocol
- fdncred fixed an issue with an empty selector panic, and
db infocommand, and add database feature to extra, and update build status badge, and update contrib to max=500, and consolidate shell integration behind config setting
- uasi avoided using time conversion methods that may panic
- stormasm created cleanup version command and add in database feature, and mute false import warning for nu-command test where_
- jmoore34 changed description of
sort
- efx improved inc plugin docs
- elferherrera added Database commands, and Database commands
- jt fixed 'range' range exclusive, and Allow bare words to interpolate, and Warn if we see let config = ..
- gipsyh fixed use of
export/alias --helpbug
- xgillard created activates optional trim in 'from csv' and 'from tsv'
- merelymyself allowed cd (and other commands that depend on current working directory) to use path of type '~user', and Adding ~user tilde recognition in file paths
- Tropid created Fuzzy completion matching
- jokeyrhyme fixed: remove
println!()from
execbuiltin
- herlon214 created nu-command/filesystem: remove newline from cd path
Documentation
- merelymyself changed the confusing title of "Working With Strings"
- hustcer created More proofreading work for the zh-CN translations, and Fix some broken links, and Some proofreading work for zh-CN translations, and Update zh-CN translations to the latest english version of commit: b6c91cabfa, and Update some node modules, and Translate dataframes.md to zh-CN from commit: 92fb0ac2c
- Yethal updated working_with_tables.md
- morzel85 updated loading_data.md
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created update type-o for windows, and use $nu.os-info vs (sys).host for speed