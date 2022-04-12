Nushell 0.62
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.
Today, we're releasing version 0.62 of Nu. This release deeper integration with SQLite, new completion logic, and much more.
Where to get it
Nu 0.62 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
A note on this release: The binaries published by the Nu team now include a statically linked copy of the OpenSSL library (previously Nu used a shared library, AKA 'dynamic linking'). The goal of this change is to make Nu simpler to deploy with fewer dependencies.
This feature is enabled by the "static-link-openssl" Cargo feature, so it's easy to disable if needed when building Nu.
If you want all the built-in goodies, you can install
cargo install nu --features=extra.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Database connectivity (rgwood, elferherrera, fdncred)
A gap in the "Nushell story" up to this point has been that although Nushell is a language and shell focused on data, there wasn't yet any ability to query databases and work with their data. With 0.62, we take our first step in that direction.
New in this release is the
db command, which allows you to connect to a SQLite database and create a SQL query to run on it:
> db open db.sqlite
| db from table_a
| db select a
| db limit 10
| db describe
With the
db open command we open a connection to the database, then subsequent
db commands build up a query step by step. One new twist with
db for Nushell is that the query is built lazily, and will only be run once the data is needed.
Queries can also be written as raw SQL:
> db open db.sqlite | db query "SELECT a FROM table_a LIMIT 10"
And finally, the
open command has been updated to be SQLite-aware:
> open db.sqlite
In all of the queries above,
db open db.sqlite could be replaced by
open db.sqlite;
open is able to detect databases by looking at file contents.
Full translation of the book to Chinese (hustcer)
The book is now fully translated to Chinese (zh-CN). Huge shout-out to hustcer for doing all the work on the translation!
More completions (herlon214, sophiajt)
Nushell can now complete record fields, cell paths in variables created in previous REPL runs, and more.
Starting with 0.62, Nushell will prefer to wrap filenames with spaces in backticks when completing. This allows for filenames to have single quotes, while also being compatible with upcoming improvements in filename handling.
New commands
watchcan now watch a filepath and run a block if a change occurs (rgwood)
Quality-of-life Improvements
ctrl+o- opens your editor of choice to edit line input (elferherrera)
- Make sure to set
buffer_editorin your configuration so Nushell can find your editor
- Make sure to set
You can use
()in create filenames. eg)
ls ./($dirname)(sophiajt)
- Note: this currently only works if the
()isn't the start of the filepath
- Note: this currently only works if the
ctrl+cnow breaks in more cases (gipsyh)
$nu.os-infocan give you information about the platform Nushell is running on. (fdncred)
~useris now a known path shorthand (merelymyself)'
Errors now have helpful descriptions that will show up in the error docs. (zkat)
Nushell now has better shell integration for terminals like kitty. (schrieveslaach)
Note: this is a shortened list. For the full list, see the "Changelog" section below
Breaking changes
^=is now
starts-with
- config is now an environment variable
- To update, move
let config = ...to
let-env config = ...
- This change was done for performance reasons and gives considerable performance improvements in some use cases.
- To update, move
Looking ahead
The
db command joins the
dfr command in a set of experiments we're working on to better understand how to integrate Nushell with a wider set of data sources. Coming up soon are "lazy dataframes". These, like the new
db command, will allow you to build up a query against a dataframe before you execute it. This allows for much more efficient processing of the request against the data source.
The Nushell design team is deep in discussions about how to make this more universal, allowing the Nushell language to build up queries lazily against a data source, and allowing the data source to perform the optimal native query. There's more research to do here, but we're looking forward to being able to take what we've learned and grow the Nushell language. In the end, we hope, you won't need separate command sets for each data source type. Instead, you'll be able to connect and build your query all in the base Nushell language.
