This week in Nushell #141
Nushell
- WindSoilder made cd recornize symblic link, and implement seq char command to generate single character sequence
- fdncred enabled cd to work with directory abbreviations, and fix bug in shell_integration, and add a
to textcommand because sometimes you just need text, and a little database cleanup
- merelymyself Added flags and optional arguments to view-source, and Allowed for view-source to include entire custom command definition
- gipsyh added split number flag in
split row, and Fixed ctrl-c in recursion loop bug #5362, and Fixed interrupting a for-loop over a list bug #5378, and Don't resuggest accepted completions
- hustcer updated rust version
- Caedan used correct ParseError
- sholderbach pinned reedline to v0.5.0 for the next release, and Fix CI to run doctests again, and Bump reedline
- elferherrera added open editor event in config parsing, and Database commands, and Line buffer keybinding
- zhiburt fixed coloring when string has spaces
- jt released 0.62, and Update path completions to handle spaces, and Rename =^ to 'starts-with', and More escaping/unescaping fixes, and Adds error printing back in a couple places, and Add unescaping to external command parsing, and Move uses of trim_quotes to unescape for filenames
- Tropid fixed erroneous removal of "./" folder prefix, and Update reedline to use partial completion changes
- stormasm removed ctrl-l from config.nu as a way to clear scrollback, and event ClearScrollback is working in reedline / update config.nu
- rgwood added job to build plugins, and Add Miette "fancy" feature to fix plugin builds, and CI: build virtualenv tests in dev profile for speed, and Error printing changes for
watch
- panicbit added ends-with operator and fix dataframe operator behavior
- kubouch fixed PATH update example
- andrasio removed 'empty' block support reminders, for now.
Documentation
- sholderbach mentioned default values for command parameters.
- hustcer refreshed docs for all commands, and Update zh-CN docs, and feat: Add github action related stuff
- rgwood updated SQLite bits in 0.62 blog post
- jt added 0.62 release
- reillysiemens fixed broken nu_scripts repo link
Nu_Scripts
reedline
- sholderbach created Change keybinding for external editor, and Prepare the 0.5.0 release, and Fix README and lib.rs code examples, and Add doctests back to the CI, and Vi additions and fixes by @zim0369, and Attempt fix of
ClearScrollback, and Fix the CI badge, and Change the CI to use caching
- elferherrera created Buffer editor keybinding
- Tropid created Only partial complete suggestions when input is a prefix
- gipsyh created Append whitespace after selecting menu