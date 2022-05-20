This week in Nushell #143
Nushell
- jt created Add environment change hook, and Revert "Try to do less work during capture discovery", and Try to do less work during capture discovery, and Try removing debuginfo for ci builds
- sholderbach created Refer to the span of
error makeif not given, and Use bleeding edge reedline, with fix for #5593, and Change miette theme based on ANSI config, and Use effectively unlimited history size if not set, and Move help menu to canonical
F1binding
- hustcer created Fix #5578, assume pipe file be zero-sized
- WindSoilder created Don't report error when cwd is not exists., and Fix flatten behavior, and add quantile column in histogram , and fix select tests, and fix move test, and Make format support nested column and use variable, and use reverse iter on value search, and fix zip test
- IanManske created Fix help menu panic.
- merelymyself created Allowing for flags with '=' in them to register as flags.
- jaeheonji created feat: apply the
--numberedoption to acc in
reducecommand.
- krober created Add str title-case, and Str casings reorganization & description updates
- fdncred created move items to showcase, and refactor all write_alls to ensure flushing, and make print flush, and table refactor for readability
- rgwood created Revert "Enable backtraces by default (#5562)", and Upgrade trash dependency, and Enable backtraces by default, and Remove doctests CI action, and CI: bust caches, and Look up git commit hash ourselves, drop libgit2 dependency
- efugier created feat(errors): more explicit module_or_overlay_not_found_error help me…
- victormanueltn created Add search terms to build-string command.
- ocitrev created Sync resources version
- elferherrera created Lazy dataframes
- njbull4 created cp, mv, and rm commands need to support -i flag
- onthebridgetonowhere created Fix cp bug
Documentation
- kubouch created Document config as environment variable
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created add html colors, and add progress bar examples + some benchmarks, and help with pr
- Yethal created Update remoting.nu, and Added remoting.nu
- Jacobious52 created Auto generation completion help parser
reedline
- sholderbach created Do not allocate eagerly for full history capacity