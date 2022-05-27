This week in Nushell #144
Nushell
- EjPlatzer added search terms for
all?,
any?,
length, and
keybindings
- merelymyself added search terms to error make, and Makes a more helpful error for
letin pipeline, and Allow for test_iteration_errors to work when run as root
- sholderbach updated reedline: Support more bindings in vi mode, and Improve test coverage of command examples, and Add search terms for
describe, and Unpin reedline for regular development, and Pin reedline v0.6.0 for the nushell v0.63.0 release, and Add meta command for the config subcommands, and Fallback for
config.buffer_editorfrom
EDITOR
- herlon214 created nu-cli/completions: add filtering tests for variables completions, and nu-cli/completions: fix filter for variable completions
- tenshik added search terms to random & typo fix
- rgwood fixed Don't build OpenSSL on Windows, and Run
cargo update, and Change
embed-resourcedependency to slimmer
winres
- kubouch shortened the links of parser keywords help msgs, and Add 'overlay new' command, and Overlay keep
- fdncred added case_sensitive_completions config option
- WindSoilder made cp can copy folders contains dangling symbolic link, and make sure no duplicate column exists during eval and merge, and fix date format, and load config when requried, and Make flatten works better and predictable
- VergeDX allowed specific table width with
-w, like command
grid.
- jt bumped to dev version, and Bump to 0.63
- hustcer fixed typo for
versioncommand
- Kangaxx-0 added config command
- toffaletti added octal binary literals
Documentation
- kubouch created Fix config variable name, and Add 'overlay new' tip, and Add overlays chapter, and Create overlays.md stub
- schuelermine created book/operators.md: add
notoperator, and book/nushell_map_functional.md: add mapM as Haskell equiv. of each, and Fix inverted “shebang” in book/scripts.md
- jgollenz created Rename 'pivot' to 'transpose' in parsing_git_log.md, and Remove dangling backtick
- sholderbach created Mention the
nuflags in the release notes, and Remove outdated reference to
openpager, and Document the octal binary literals
- hustcer created refresh docs for nu v0.63, and Update zh-CN home page and keep the Chinese and English docs in sync, and Update some zh-CN translations from commit: 008c89fc26
- jt created Add 0.63 post
- unional created docs: add
pwdto
coming_from_bash.md
- rgwood created Update front page
- mdmundo created Update windows_terminal_default_shell.sh
Nu_Scripts
- Yethal created Update make-completions.nu
- fdncred created use default bg color for execution time
reedline
- sholderbach created Organize the common keybindings, and Prepare the v0.6.0 release, and Start developer documentation
- Artturin created Move some commonly used keybinds to common keybinds
- petrisch created Typo
- ahkrr created fix: list_menu not accounting for index + indicator
- DhruvDh created Use a default terminal size if reported terminal size is 0, 0