This week in Nushell #145
Nushell
- sholderbach used search terms in the help menu search, and Update nu-ansi-term to remove
Derefimpl, and Improve internal documentation of
savecommand, and Update reedline, and Clarify error message for
letin pipeline
- VergeDX fixed: Panic when passthru small number of
table -w.
- rgwood fixed
lsfor Windows system files
- PerBothner created Minor fixes to shell integation in repl., and Improve table output of 'to html',
- Yethal added completions for nu
- kubouch fixed wrong
pathhelp message
- hustcer fixed doc building for vuepress-next, avoid using angle brackets, and feat: Add sensitive flag to get, fix #4295
- merelymyself created Small typo fix in
signature.rs, and prevent panic with
letalone in pipeline, and Add '-o'/
--outputflag to
fetchto download to file
- WindSoilder expanded env for path, and make ls works better with glob, and base64 command more friendly
- elferherrera created Lazy dataframes
- mjclements differentiated internal signature from external signature w.r.t. help
- Kangaxx-0 fixed cp bug
Documentation
- hustcer created Update prettier config and run code format, and fix feed plugin add atom support, and Fix search box style, make it wider, and Fix search box style, make it align left, and Trigger deploy workflow, and Fix command detail page, update make_docs.nu, and Upgrade vuepress to v2 and add dark mode support
- merelymyself created Add documentation for switch flags
- fdncred created remove file paths since they're not a thing any longer
- jgollenz created Add 'Reading environment variables' section, and typos
- Yethal created Update dataframes.md
- elferherrera created lazyframes section
Nu_Scripts
- ehdevries created Improve panache-git performance for changes with many files
- Yethal created Update remoting.nu, and Update ssh script for 0.63.0
- Jacobious52 created generated nu completions from fish, and autogenerate from Fish shell completions
- Dan-Gamin created Add pwd-short to cool-oneliners, and Add more cargo completions
- sholderbach created Script to gather test coverage for nushell
reedline
- sholderbach created Update nu-ansi-term/update crate patch versions, and Fix clippy lints that will become warnings
- WindSoilder created Don't panic when parent directory does not exist
- Artturin created Move ctrl+a & ctrl+e to common navigation binds