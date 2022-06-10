This week in Nushell #146
Nushell
- WindSoilder created While starting nu, force PWD to be current working directory, and handle SIGQUIT, and add as record tag to transfer result to record, and print warning message if meet non utf-8 path, and fix argument type
- elferherrera created input and output types
- Kangaxx-0 created Support completion for alias and sub-command
- rgwood created Temporarily disable rust-cache in tests, and Clean up README, and Statically link the CRT on Windows
- kubouch added
$nu.scope.engine_state
- merelymyself added search terms to alias, and Improves help str substring, and Attempts to add a command that checks if nushell is running with admin priveleges
- fdncred made
to textwork more intuitively
- hustcer fixed: normalize some parameter names
- jaeheonji added search terms to category of strings
- herlon214 created nu-engine: better display for shape when showing help params
- sec65 added loginshell config file #4620
Documentation
- lfritz created Fix a couple of typos
- hustcer created Fix side nav links for nu book, and Fix some broken links, and fix: update deploy workflow for checkout, and Revert "Fix checkout step for feed plugin", and Fix checkout step for feed plugin, and fix feed plugin configs, make it work as expected
- CAD97 created Replace
str find-replacewith
str replacein
coming_from_bash.md
- sec65 created Add doc fo loginshell file #4620
Nu_Scripts
- skelly37 created Update checker for /etc/hosts, and cdpath.nu -- more clear for windows, and cdpath fixed for windows
reedline
- phiresky created SQLite History (third version)