This week in Nushell #147
Nushell
- rgwood fixed parser panic
- merelymyself added fixes
to nuonfor
inf,
-inf, and
NaN, and Attempts to fix file completions for
open,
rmand
ls(and other filesystem commands), and shows location of sqlite3 history file, and Add option to sort-by naturally, and Attempts to add
//math operator
- fdncred added more columns to the history command when using sqlite history, and more verbose error handling
- Kangaxx-0 fixed alias completion crash, and Add NU config to allow user be able to turn off external completion
- stormasm moved the history and tutor commands out of core_commands, and default_context.rs: move Du to platform instead of core
- wolimst added Windows Terminal profile and icon in Windows control panel
- kubouch added test requirements to PR template
- nibon7 fixed drop nth with open end range on 32-bit platforms
- WindSoilder added notes for def_env, and add light theme to default_config, and add --values flag to sort record by values, by default, sort record by keys, and sort not change shape, and path join support multi path, and fix arg parse
- elferherrera standardised to commands, and Update polars 0.22.8, and bool type for binary operations, and each while command, and filesize conversion, and expression to literal, and Remove dfr from dataframe commands
- hustcer tried to fix winget package submit, and Add setup-nu link in README.md
- sholderbach pinned reedline v0.7.0 for the nushell v0.64.0 release
- jt released to 0.64, and Force floats to output a decimal in nuon
- Mathspy created Should we keep old semantics of
uniqcommand?
- phiresky created SQLite History MVP with timestamp, duration, working directory, exit status metadata
- onthebridgetonowhere created Fix drop nth bug
Documentation
- elferherrera created Standard command name, and remove dfr from dataframe chapter
- hustcer created Remove old_book related stuffs, and Fix command overlapping for
make_docs.nuand Refresh commands for v0.64, and fix blog layout and font color of article title for dark mode, and Fix some broken links for de, and Add nav links for some new de docs, and do dome doc formatting
- rgwood created Remove MS CRT info now that we're statically linking it
- jntrnr created Add the 0.64 release blog
- Kangaxx-0 created Add configuration command
- aslilac created docs(book): Update the "Coming from Bash" page
- jcjolley created Show how to cast between number types
- f2hafner created Fixed example causing type_mismatch in working_with_lists.md
- petrisch created Some new German translation with new snippet links
Nu_Scripts
- skelly37 created maths refactor, and up.nu fixed
- Yethal created Update branch-protections.nu, and Add branch protections
reedline
- WindSoilder created fix double bang
- fdncred created add impl Display to HistoryItemId and HistorySessionId
- drbrain created Add vi WORD motions B, E, W
- sholderbach created Prepare 0.7.0 release, and Expose the
Historyquery functionality