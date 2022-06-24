This week in Nushell #148
Nushell
- WindSoilder fixed plugin path with whitespace, and Port command, and fix exit code
- jt bumped to 0.64.1 dev version
- merelymyself finished git fetch custom completions to allow for completing branch, and Prevents duplicate fields in
transpose -r, and Calculate history duration properly (sqlite)
- fdncred cleaned up
$configas a built-in, and update reedline config based on recent reedline changes
- Kangaxx-0 removed external nu from nu config, and Add more tests for completion
- elferherrera removed quotes from external args, and Allow type comparison, and Exclude ./... from expansion, and Db commands without DB
- hustcer created feat: Update dockerfile for latest nu release
- skelly37 created root/admin prompt is red now
Documentation
- hustcer created Fix broken images in README.md, and fix broken table rendering for operators, and Update zh_CN translation of dataframes and working_with_strings, and Update doc template for commands, and Update zh_CN translation for nu books, and feat: update some zh_CN translations of nu book
- petrisch created DE translation for loading data and working with strings
Nu_Scripts
- Yethal created Added delete-merged-branches.nu