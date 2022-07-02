This week in Nushell #149
Nushell
- stormasm updated crate thiserror to version 1.0.31 in four crates
- merelymyself ensured
requiredpositionals don't show up as
optionalwhen
help, and Better error handling using
do
- WindSoilder created make module imports in scripts used for relative path., and make path exists work on expanded path
- Kangaxx-0 added all flag to nu-check command, and Introduce new command - nu check
- Yethal slimmed down Dockerfile
- CBenoit created docs: clarify
echocommands, and build: update
miettedependency, and feat: add
--binary(-b)option to
hashcommands
- nibon7 created Return error when external command core dumped
- fdncred fixed bug where
thintheme wasn't getting applied correctly, and fix excessive ansi escape sequences, and update encode decode with new signature
- elferherrera created Header filtering out of for loop, and Dataframe with real index, and Remove extra print
- rgwood created Make sort logic available outside sort-by
Documentation
- relby created Fix outdated
$falsevalue
- toastal created Syntax highlighting as
console
- merelymyself created Links
types_of_datapage to
describecommand
- petrisch created DE translation for working with lists and tables
- hustcer created Translate overlays.md to Chinese
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created add stargazer script to monitor nushell stars, and add turtle benchmark and reorganize