This week in Nushell #150
Nushell
- zhiburt created nu-table: Remove a error prone assertion, and Give tabled a try
- fdncred added the ability to highlight with regular expressiosn, and tweak the find hit highlighting, and make history.txt and history.sqlite3 tables have same command column, and add the ability to highlight searched for terms, and add bytes root command
- valdaarhun added search terms to 'math' commands
- WindSoilder added more bytes cmd, and compatible with old rustc version, and Add some bytes relative cmd, and add bytes starts-with command, and add bytes length command
- rgwood reverted "Return error when external command core dumped (#5908)"
- merelymyself added better error for failed string-to-duration conversions, and allow
whereto work with variables, and add search terms for
is-admin
- dependabot created Bump openssl-src from 111.20.0+1.1.1o to 111.22.0+1.1.1q
- moxuze added --directory (-D) flag to ls, list the directory itself instead of its contents
- hustcer bumped to 0.65.1 dev version, and Add bit operator:
bit-xor
- sholderbach pin reedline to new 0.8.0 release
- jntrnr bumped to 0.65, and Fix 'skip' support for binary streams, and Make
takework like
first, and Binary into int
- IsaacKhor changed C-u and C-k to be readline compatible, move old C-u to C-s
Documentation
- merelymyself created Add helpful links
- fdncred created add some new operators
- hustcer created Refresh commands' docs for v0.65
- jntrnr created Add 0.65 release notes
- petrisch created DE translation for pipelines and scripts
Nu_Scripts
reedline
- sholderbach created Prepare the 0.8.0 release
- drbrain created Add vi r (replace)