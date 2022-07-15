This week in Nushell #151
Nushell
- merelymyself added
wcsearch term for
sizeand
length, and allow for easy reset of config files with a single command, and make auto-cd change
$env.OLDPWD, and add
unspannedflag to error make, add tests, and throw parser error when multiple short flags are defined without whitespace
- fdncred ensured users colors are maintained when highlighting find matches, and allow
into intto convert octal numbers and 0 padded strings, and add ability to do into int on floats using a radix, and fix small bug converting string to int, and fixes ansi escape leakage from ill-behaved externals, again!, and update some dependencies
- Benjamin-L fixed documentation of plugin encodings
- stormasm created Cargo.lock was not checked in on typetag revert
- zhiburt refactored nu_table, and nu-table: Bump tabled to master, and nu-table: Use all available termwidth, and nu-table: Restore atty check, and nu-table: Don't show empty header, and nu_table: Fix truncating logic, and nu_table: Fix style of tables with no header, and Move wrap responsibility on tabled
- nibon7 fixed ps command on linux, and Fix panic when opening symlink which points to an inaccessible directory
- Kangaxx-0 downgraded typetag to 0.1.8
- WindSoilder created load default env when user don't specified env path, and Add bytes collect, bytes remove, bytes build cmd
- jt used simpler reedline
- kubouch allowed keeping selected environment variables from removed overlay, and Fix load order of config files, and Split merging of parser delta and stack environment, and Revert "make module imports in scripts used for relative path.", and Expand Hooks Functionality
Documentation
- merelymyself created Remove entry for
count
- WindSoilder created add light theme relative doc
Nu_Scripts
- WindSoilder created fix env.PATH after conda activate