This week in Nushell #153
Nushell
- hustcer bumped to 0.66.3 dev version, and fix typo of
portcommand
- nibon7 fixed touch panics when using invalid timestamp, and Prevent mv panic again, and Prevent mv panic, and Fix ls panics when a file or directory not exists, and Make path::canonicalize::canonicalize_dot test case more reliable, and Make login.nu work when using nu as a login shell , and Use local time for logger, and Fix print_table_or_error when
tableis overridden, and Fix PipelineData::print when
tableis overridden, and Simplify print_table_or_error, and Simplify eval_block, and Simplify PipelineData::print, and Don't panic if nu failed to create config files
- WindSoilder made default env works better with bash style PATH, and try make port test more reliable
- jt moved
lsback to last-known-good state, and Revert cp and mv back to last-known-good state, and bump to 0.66.2 dev version, and fix var names coming from long/short flags, and bump to 0.66.1 dev version, and fix 0.66 nu-command crate, and bump to 0.66, and move to latest stable reedline, and require variable names to follow additional restrictions, and Revert "
externcommand should be treated as external", and exit with non-zero exit code when script ends with non-zero exit
- kubouch quickly patched wrong 'export' command name, and Allow modules to
useother modules, and Use relative paths as file-relative when parsing a file, and Use official virtualenv repo for the CI tests
- fdncred add a new welcome banner to nushell, and move application reset mode ansi sequence after cmdline execute, and winget wants this to match, and clean up some comments, and update some dependencies, and expand durations to include month, year, decade, and move the shell integration title setting to the right place
- elferherrera maintained quotes for arguments, and plugin show signature
- merelymyself allowed view-source to view aliases, and remove misleading example from
source, and throw error if any? or all? expression invokes invalid command
- PlasmaIntec allowed cp multiple files at once, and Allow multiple patterns in ls command
- Mathspy added CustomValue support to plugins
Documentation
- hustcer created Refresh commands for v0.66, and Translate hooks.md to Chinese
- jt created add the 0.66 release blog
- kubouch created Add overviews of chapters; Move Introduction to top level
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created winget: switch kebab case parameters to snake case
- skelly37 created Unspanned error
- kubouch created Update conda to 0.67 variable naming convention
reedline
- jt created bump to 0.9
- fdncred created update some deps
- sholderbach created Update crossterm to 0.24
Nana
- rgwood created Implement copy card button