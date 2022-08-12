This week in Nushell #155
Nushell
- rgwood clarified external command error, and Fix unused import warning on Linux+Mac, and Temporary: ignore Windows tests that fail on a local machine, and Support running batch files without typing their extension, and Clean up deprecated commands, and Suggest alternative when command not found
- fdncred made ci use rust-toolchain.toml, and add rust toolchain file to pin rust version, and update build scripts, and Revert "Allow using the system's copy of zstd for Polars", and update a few nushell dependencies, and remove sharkdp's lscolors repo again, and add search terms to ignore command, and bump lscolors to v12.0, and escape single quotes and remove ansi escape sequences, and new command
into sqliteallows you to take lists and create a sqlite database, and add more verbose error messages to mv
- WindSoilder created not resolve symlink, and when spawned process during register plugin, pass env to child process, and add -n for path expand, so it doesn't follow symlink
- elferherrera created Polars upgrade 0.23
- kubouch allowed overlays to import prefixed definitions
- sholderbach created Clippy fix for Rust 1.63
- nibon7 added custom log target to debugging tips, and Fix panic when building without git, and Fix color settings for logger, and Return error when moving a source directory to a target directory whi…, and Replace pretty_env_logger with simplelog, and Refactor shell listing related code, and Refactor shell switching related code
- jt fixed intermittent test crash, and bump dev version ahead of language changes
- winterqt created Allow using the system's copy of zstd for Polars
Extension
- fdncred created one last tweak before release, and prepare for new release
- Yethal created Updated patterns and added generation script
Documentation
- johnae created Update config.js/cookbook with direnv example, and Create direnv.md
Nu_Scripts
- fantasyzhjk created add rbenv script
- johnae created Add direnv config example.
reedline
- morzel85 created Ctrl+h edit binding moved from emacs to common