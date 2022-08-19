This week in Nushell #156
Nushell
- fdncred added a split words command, and this pr fixes the wix building, and create clickable links in ls output if configured
- kubouch added
export-envcommand
- nibon7 returned error when
killdidn't terminate successfully
- hustcer bumped dev version, and use an older version of wingetcreate to do the msi package submission, and Add a manual run workflow for winget submission
- amtoine fixed links to the "think in nu" page in help messages
- jt released 0.67
- volucris1 fixed #6330
- skelly37 created Bug issue template
- sholderbach updated to reedline 0.10.0, and Update reedline to improved undo-system
- panicbit added support for optional list stream output formatting
- dbuch fixed slice indexing
- elferherrera created lazy dataframe reader
- amtep added repository info to all workspace crates
- WindSoilder made
date formatsupports locale, and Try again: in unix like system, set foreground process while running external command
- CohenAriel added --execute option
Documentation
- CAD97 created Create coming_from_cmd.md
- hustcer created refresh commands for v0.67
- amtoine created FIX: there is a minor typo in the modules page
- johnae created Update direnv.md
- azzamsa created docs: fix grammar error, and docs: contributing workflow is outdated, and fix: all clickable items should have the same color
- kubouch created Document hide-env and overlay additions, and add the 0.67 release blog
Nu_Scripts
- azzamsa created fix: zoxide support Nushell out of the box
- e2dk4r created Add scoop completions
- johnae created Update direnv example to run in pre_prompt rather than env_change
reedline
- sholderbach created Prepare 0.10.0 release, and Clippy fix for tests
- bnprks created Improve undo functionality