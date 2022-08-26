This week in Nushell #157
Nushell
- fdncred added the ast command to peek at the internals of nushell, and convert string duration to named duration, and add a plugin registration script, and add another split words example, and add edit distance/levenshtein command, and add MessagePack as a plugin protocol, and fix the way lists are rendered in markdown
- WindSoilder tried to make argument with quotes for external command better, and Plugin: Add benchmark for different encoding protocol, and Rename overlay commands
- nibon7 made run_external parameter required, and Fix the span of "invalid time zone", and register-plugin.nu: refactor register plugin, and register-plugin.nu: remove
.exeextension match to simplify code, and Add test cases for $nu.config-path change, and Get
$nu.config-pathand
$nu.env-pathfrom
EngineState
- herlon214 created nu-command/filters: drop column check positive value, and nu-cli: merge completions tests into one file, and feat: external completions for commands/flags
- rgwood created Always report errors in
cp, and Make
cperrors more specific+accurate, and Add pause and cls to cmd.exe exceptions
- sholderbach fixed search terms for
str distance, and [Experiment] Reenable CI build cache for tests, and Test command names and search terms for redundancy
- kubouch allowed "export-env" parsing in modules, and Allow parsing modules as scripts
- merelymyself preserved space by letting
to nuononly add quotes when necessary, and let
to nuonconvert column names with spaces, and default to file completion after first command, add
commandoption for completions
Documentation
- CAD97 created Note status of calling CMD builtins from Nushell, and Note Windows caveat in Escaping to the System, and Mention coming_from_cmd in coming_to_nu, and Update coming_from_cmd.md for nu 0.77
- amtoine created FIX:
overlay removeflags
Nu_Scripts
- Yethal created Add function to remove diacritics from string
- fdncred created remove engine-q references
- e2dk4r created custom completions: scoop: add some missing command completions, and custom completions: scoop: add some missing command completions
reedline
- morzel85 created README.md outline cleanup