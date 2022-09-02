This week in Nushell #158
Nushell
- obaudys fixed ps command CPU usage on Apple Silicon M1 macs. #4142
- unrelentingtech fixed build on *BSD, illumos, etc.
- fdncred reverted "Add support for optional list stream output formatting", and add more color highlighting to help
- rgwood upgraded
whichdependency to fix case on Windows, and Disable clickable links in SSH sessions
- dependabot[bot] created Bump iana-time-zone from 0.1.44 to 0.1.47
- jt allowed parens around signatures, and Make
$on variable names optional, and Move from
sourceto
source-env
- WindSoilder showed wrong item when some commands runs to failed., and shows wrong item when each command runs to failed., and remove capnp protocol for plugin...
- dscottboggs created better error handling for nu_command::env::conig::utils::get_editor
- merelymyself added tests, deal with pipes, newlines, tabs for
to nuon