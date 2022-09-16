This week in Nushell #160
Nushell
- fdncred renamed with_sql to query dfr, and update sql-parser crate and all the files it touches, and synchronize the db commands with file names, and update to the latest sysinfo crate, and update text in readme file, and provide a way to use sql to query dataframes
- nibon7 used style from lscolors to render the rest of the filename, and Use stripped path for lscolors to get style, and Make clickable links smarter
- Kangaxx-0 fixed 6529 - Trim overlay name, and Add overlay use usage for 'as'
- aroneous supported Arrow IPC file format with dataframes
- dandavison reverted foreground process changes to fix MacOS piping bug (less and fzf), and Don't compute 'did you mean' suggestions unless showing them to user, and
str collect=>
str join
- hustcer bumped dev version to v0.68.2
- merelymyself defaulted to $nothing if cellpath not found
- unrelentingtech created shell_integration: Report current working directory as OSC 7
Extension
- fdncred created Update readme screenshots, and bump version for release, and add some tweaks to the auto-generated syntax, and remove themes + cleanup, and correct syntax highlighting for block parameters
- Yethal created Updated syntax + fixed generation script
Documentation
- WindSoilder created add doc about plugin name
- hustcer created Refactor vuepress config
- Yethal created Update modules.md
reedline
- GrxE created Basic external printer
Nana
- rgwood created CI: add fmt+clippy, break CI on warnings, and Implement save file functionality