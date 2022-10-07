This week in Nushell #163
Nushell
- fdncred added a new command to query the registry on windows
- hustcer updated nushell version for release workflow
- NotLebedev created To nuon escapes
- zhiburt added WIP/ Checkout to new
tabled
Documentation
- sholderbach created Mention the
--features extrarequirement in the text
- NotTheEconomist created Update installation.md
- avkonst created Make
fooexample for Groups parsable by nushell
- hustcer created Update some styles and command doc generation script, and ci skip, and Merge docs with the same command name
- hugosenari created fix (plugins): python plugin url changed
- SUPERCILEX created Add example of inline string concat
- dandavison created Some copy editing of initial book sections