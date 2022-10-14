This week in Nushell #164
Nushell
- Dorumin fixed quadratic time complexity with large strides
- fdncred added the ability to convert durations
- Dylan987 added search terms for export commands
- zephaniahong added search terms for uppercase
- merelymyself created let
aliaslist aliases, and return gid and uid in numbers if name not found, and allow for
$into affect environment
- HoLLy-HaCKeR fixed invalid variable name in
inputcommand docs
- sholderbach backported fixes from nushell/nushell.github.io#633, and Fix e.g. completion
git push --force-with-lease
- WindSoilder avoided freeze when capturing external stderr, and avoid freeze for table print
- jake-albert returned error on
str replaceRegEx parse fail
- bcmyers upgraded num-format to 0.4.3
Documentation
- HoLLy-HaCKeR created Fix example variables using
-in their name
- merelymyself created add reference to semicolons, remove redundant
groupfrom types_of_data
- ohno418 created Fix a sample code on the "moving around" chapter
Nu_Scripts
- eggcaker created fix the PATH not working on windows
- DWTW321 created New custom completions for ani-cli, btm, glow & tealdeer