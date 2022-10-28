This week in Nushell #166
Nushell
- sholderbach updated the
nixcrate to
0.25and removed unused features, fixed
each whilebehavior when printing and maybe in other situations by fusing the iterator, wrapped
openparse errors from
fromcommands, removed unnecessary
#[allow(...)]annotations, and reduced required dependencies for diagnostics
- paper-lark highlighted matching brackets / parentheses
- rgwood updated the PR template to mention user-facing changes, and improved the error message for
get 0on non-collection types, added support ranges in
str substring, and fixed
pson Linux
- webbedspace updated merge to also take single records (closes #5281), made further edits to help messages, and edited a small handful of help messages
- kambala-decapitator fixed the description of build-string's second example
- ChrisDenton fixed UNC shares
- melMass created docs: 📝 add "map" to each's search terms
- zhiburt created table: Show truncated record differently, and
table -eFix stackoverflow (cause endless empty list)
- FilipAndersson245 bumped Windows dependencies
- dandavison exposed reedline EditCommand::Complete command
- nibon7 created path: fix error message, and Add support to render right prompt on last line of the prompt, and Prepend directory to the binary tarball
- Decodetalkers implemented feat: coredump
- merelymyself added a more helpful error for calling a decl that exists in a module
Extension
- nibon7 added a right prompt guide, and right prompt release notes
- kambala-decapitator fixed the description of build-string's second example
- webbedspace added a categories column to command_reference
Nu_Scripts
- SUPERCILEX added a prompt with exit code and command duration
- fdncred tweaked the no back progress bar example
- WindSoilder fixed a conda deactivate error when activate with no-prompt
reedline
- nibon7 created show right prompt on indicator line in last line mode
- dandavison created Tab inline completion