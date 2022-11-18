This week in Nushell #169
Nushell
- zhiburt fixed #7145, and [WIP] table: Change Record view in expand-mode
- fdncred updated default_config.nu with display_output
- rgwood removed
build-stringcommand, and Return errors on unexpected inputs to
takeand
first
- Decodetalkers fixed: ls not show pattern error
- raccmonteiro avoided test failure caused by locale thousand separator
- kubouch updated PR template and contributing guide, and Change parser cwd when running a file
- webbedspace created
to html --listnow returns a table
Nu_Scripts
- tshaynik created Add custom completions for nix