This week in Nushell #170
Nushell
- kubouch reordered export-env eval and allowed reloading an overlay
- jntrnr created New commands:
break,
continue,
return, and
loop, and Remove And and Or pipeline elements, and Add try/catch functionality, and A set of fixes for stderr redirect, and Don't redirect stdout when only redirecting stderr, and Stdout/Stderr redirection, and Move dataframe out of extra, and Add auto-expanding table view to default config
- rgwood made catch block a closure w/ access to error, and Feature cleanup
- fdncred pinned to a version of zstd that doesn't break dataframe compilation
- dmatos2012 fixed color_config crashing on nonstring data
- sholderbach removed the
samples/wasmfolder, and Error on negative argument of
first, and Error on negative argument to
last
- webbedspace fixed
fetch/
postnot erroring on 4xx and 5xx statuses, and Fix
sort-by,
path joinand
sizeerror arrows, and Change all
--insensitiveflags to
--ignore-case, and Fix
mverror message issues (arrows, Windows paths), and Fix
globerror arrows, and Remove erroneous test introduced in #6994, and Rename dataframe
describeto
summaryso that the normal
describeisn't overloaded, and Bugfix: add table_index_mode check that was missing from #6983, and Edit
rmhelp messages, and Improve CantFindColumn and ColumnAlreadyExists errors, and Fix needs_quotes() in
to nuon(closes #6989), and Allow iteration blocks to have an optional extra index parameter (alternative to
-nflags), and Grouped config commands better (closes #6911)
- michel-slm added binstall metadata
- raccmonteiro fixed
uniq -idoes not convert to lowercase (#7192), and
uniqcode refactoring, and new command
url parse(#6854) and
urlsubcommands tests
- kamirr fixed while ctrlc behavior, and Fix
lastmemory use
- nibon7 applied a clippy fix
- WindSoilder removde block input support from merge, and Plugin: make friendly error message when python is not found, and Make external command substitution works friendly(like fish shell, trailing ending newlines), and add signature information when get help on one command
- nanoqsh fixed JSON parsing
- SUPERCILEX restored original do -i behavior and add flags to break down shell vs program errors
- Decodetalkers created feat: Use Raw text to save if pipeline data is ExternalStream or String
- Kixunil made JSON require string and pass around metadata
Documentation
- WindSoilder removed the
Subexpressions with external commandssection
- dmatos2012 expanded the docs on using use with export-env
- webbedspace added Release Notes: add note about
--ignore-case
- raccmonteiro documented the
url parsecommand
- casidiablo fixed a typo in advanced.md page
- remlse fixed the variable path expression example
Nu_Scripts
- Joxtacy added zellij completions
- Emilgardis improved Cargo completions
reedline
- rgwood created Fix example in CONTRIBUTING.md