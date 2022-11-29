Nushell 0.72
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.
Today, we're releasing version 0.72 of Nu. This release includes many new features: mutability, looping, early returns, changes to the core commands, and much more.
Where to get it
Nu 0.72 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
NOTE: as part of this release, we are no longer including additional features in
--features=extra. With 0.72, SQLite features have moved into the main Nushell installation and dataframe functionality is now part of
--features=dataframe.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Themes of this release / New features
Try/catch
Starting with 0.72, it's now much easier to run a command that might fail and then handle the failure if it happens.
try {
1 / 0
} catch {
print "look, no crash"
}
The
catch part of the
try/catch is optional. Without it, the
try block will run, and any error that occurs will be ignored.
You can also access the error, if one happens, using a closure syntax:
try {
1 / 0
} catch {|e|
print "look, no crash."
print $e
}
Auto-expanding data views
With the new default config, we now also detect the terminal width and will automatically expand the data view to include more information if it's available.
This uses an improved expanding data view capability from 0.70.
Redirection
This release also includes a new way of redirecting the stdout and/or stderr of external commands. This gives easier access to the output streams than was previously possible.
> cat foo.txt out> bar.txt
> cat missingfilename.txt err> my_error.txt
You can also create a stream built from the above, allowing one stream to empty and then be followed by the other stream:
> git status out+err> git_status.txt
Closures/blocks
We have now split closures and blocks into two separate value types. A closure can have parameters, can close over variables outside of its scope, and can be passed as a value.
An example closure:
ls | each {|row| print $row.name }
You can also think of creating a custom command like
def foo [] { ... } as creating a closure.
A block is much simpler and is used as the bottom of commands like
if and loops.
An example block:
if true {
print "hello!"
}
Blocks don't close over (or capture) variables, don't have parameters, and can't be passed as a value. Blocks, however, do have one special trick...
Mutation
Starting in this release, you can create local mutable variables. You can create mutable variables using the
mut keyword:
mut x = 1
$x = $x + 100
print $x
A mutable variable can only live and change in the closure in which it's created. Blocks, however, have access to the mutable variables in the parent closure. For example, mutating a variable inside of the block used in an
if call is valid:
mut x = 1
if true {
$x += 1000
}
print $x
Loop/while
The 0.72 release also includes a few new looping commands:
loop and
while.
The
loop command runs a block forever:
loop {
print "hit ctrl-c to break out of this example"
}
The
while command will run its block as long as a condition is met:
mut x = 0
while $x < 10 {
print $x
$x += 1
}
Break/continue
Loops can now also use the
break and
continue feature common in many programming languages.
break will break out of the current loop. And
continue will continue the loop at the next iteration.
Return
The 0.72 release also includes the ability to return early from a closure or command.
def foo [x] {
if $x > 10 {
return 1000
}
0
}
Command refinement, simplification, and elimination
This release contains many breaking changes to Nu's built-in commands (sorry!). As we move toward version 1.0 we want to ensure that Nu ships with a small curated set of consistent, well-designed "standard library" commands. This requires taking a hard look at existing commands, and in some cases breaking changes are unavoidable. We expect that this effort will span a few release cycles.
Dataframes no longer included by default - smaller binaries
Nu's dataframe support is extensive, impressive, and very useful to users who rely on it. However, it comes at a high cost in terms of compile time, binary size, and complexity. Starting with version 0.72, dataframe commands are no longer included in the release binaries published on GitHub or the default binaries published via package managers (like Homebrew, winget, Scoop). As a result of this change, the main Nu executable is now about 50% smaller.
To continue using dataframe commands, you can build Nu from source using the
dataframe Cargo feature. For example, to install using Cargo:
cargo install nu --features=dataframe
Allow reloading overlay definitions (kubouch)
A common pattern in using overlays is shadowing an existing environment variable, such as PROMPT_COMMAND. However,
overlay use would keep loading the value from the first activation. It is best explained with an example. Assume the following module:
module prompt {
export-env {
let-env PROMPT_COMMAND = (date now | into string)
}
}
Calling
overlay use prompt for the first time changes the prompt to the current time, however, subsequent calls to
overlay use won't change the time. That's because overlays, once activated, store their state so they can be hidden and restored at later time. To force-reload the environment, we added a new
--reload flag: Calling
overlay use --reload prompt repeatedly now updates the prompt with the current time each time.
virtualenv activation changes (kubouch)
Since the version 20.17.0 of virtualenv, the new way to activate an environment is to call
overlay use activate.nu instead of the
source activate.nu. This change is in line with gradual deprecation of
source and moving us towards using modules as overlays in more cases. Please, check the activation script itself for more details.
Breaking changes
- As mentioned above, dataframe support has been removed from the default Nu binaries.
- Nu's SQLite DSL commands have been removed.
open foo.dband
open foo.db | query db "SELECT * ..."still work, but the commands which mapped 1-to-1 with SQL clauses (ex:
open foo.db | into db | select * | from table some_table | order-by some_column) have been removed. These commands were an interesting experiment but they didn't work out, and we're removing them to simplify database access in Nu.
- The
is_plugin,
is_custom, and
is_keywordcolumns in
help commandshave been replaced with a single
command_typecolumn.
date formatnow returns an error if not given an input. Previously it would default to the current time.
firstand
lastwill now return an error if given a negative index. Previously the behavior was undefined and may have returned entries due to an underflow.
- The
--predicateflag has been removed from
find.
wherecan be used in all situations where
find --predicatewas previously used.
sort-bynow requires a column name to sort by. To sort lists without specifying a column name,
sortcan be used.
seq,
seq char, and
seq dateno longer have
--separatorand
--terminatorflags (#7045, #7054, #7096). This helps ensure that the return type for those commands is consistent, and
str joincan be used to accomplish the same effect.
- The
build-stringcommand has been removed. To concatenate strings, use the
+operator, string interpolation, or
str join.
wrapnow expands ranges. It works the same as with lists or
seq.
url parse
url scheme,
url host,
url path, and
url querycommands have been removed. We added the command
url parse. This new command returns a Record with scheme, username, password, host, path, query, params (as a Record) and fragment.
sort,
sort-by,
str containsand
findhave had their
--insensitiveflags renamed to
--ignore-case..
--ignore-caseis used by
uniq, as well as popular external commands like
less,
grepand
wget, so it could be considered a standard flag name.
New boolean operator
xor - Planned operator simplification
To complement our logical boolean operators
and/
&& and
or/
|| we added boolean
xor. This is consistent with
bit-and,
bit-xor, and
bit-or.
We are currently considering to deprecate the C-style symbols
&&/
|| in favor of the spelled out
and/
or to increase consistency and provide more actionable error messages when trying to use
&&/
|| in a similar fashion to bash.
Config options have been grouped together
The structure of $env.config (and thus the record used with
let-env config = statements in
config.nu and other places) has been reorganised. Various options are now grouped into subrecords (similar to
table_trim) and had their names shortened. This allows
config.nu files to be better structured, and thus easier to edit and read, while also allowing future options to be added without making the
Warning
Your existing
config.nu options WILL still work in this version!! However, you will get a warning message if you use the old versions of the options (as you might already be aware). Support for these old options will be dropped in a future Nushell update, so take care to convert your
config.nu files when you can.
The changes are:
use_ls_colorsand
clickable_linkshave been moved to into an
lssubrecord.
rm_always_trashhas been moved into the
rmrecord. Further
rmconfig options to accompany it may appear in the future.
cd_with_abbreviationshas been moved into a
cdrecord. Further
cdconfig options to accompany it may appear in the future.
history_file_format,
sync_history_on_enterand
max_history_sizehave been moved to a
historysubrecord.
filesize_metricand
filesize_formathave been moved to a
filesizesubrecord.
case_sensitive_completions,
quick_completions,
partial_completionsand
completion_algorithmhave been moved into a
completionssubrecord.
- The
completionssubrecord also contains an
externalsubrecord.
enable_external_completion,
max_external_completion_results, and
external_completerhave been moved into the aforementioned subrecord.
table_mode,
table_index_modeand the
table_trimsubrecord have been moved into a
tablesubrecord.
The new grouped options look like this:
ls: {
use_ls_colors: true # use the LS_COLORS environment variable to colorize output
clickable_links: true # enable or disable clickable links. Your terminal has to support links.
}
rm: {
always_trash: true # always act as if -t was given. Can be overridden with -p
}
cd: {
abbreviations: true # allows `cd s/o/f` to expand to `cd some/other/folder`
}
table: {
mode: rounded # basic, compact, compact_double, light, thin, with_love, rounded, reinforced, heavy, none, other
index_mode: always # "always" show indexes, "never" show indexes, "auto" = show indexes when a table has "index" column
trim: {
methodology: wrapping # wrapping or truncating
wrapping_try_keep_words: true # A strategy used by the 'wrapping' methodology
truncating_suffix: "..." # A suffix used by the 'truncating' methodology
}
}
history: {
max_size: 10000 # Session has to be reloaded for this to take effect
sync_on_enter: true # Enable to share history between multiple sessions, else you have to close the session to write history to file
file_format: "plaintext" # "sqlite" or "plaintext"
}
completions: {
case_sensitive: false # set to true to enable case-sensitive completions
quick: true # set this to false to prevent auto-selecting completions when only one remains
partial: true # set this to false to prevent partial filling of the prompt
algorithm: "prefix" # prefix or fuzzy
external: {
enable: true # set to false to prevent nushell looking into $env.PATH to find more suggestions, `false` recommended for WSL users as this look up my be very slow
max_results: 100 # setting it lower can improve completion performance at the cost of omitting some options
completer: null # check 'carapace_completer' above as an example
}
}
filesize: {
metric: true # true => KB, MB, GB (ISO standard), false => KiB, MiB, GiB (Windows standard)
format: "auto" # b, kb, kib, mb, mib, gb, gib, tb, tib, pb, pib, eb, eib, zb, zib, auto
}
To output your existing options in the above format (that could be pasted into your config.nu file before you delete the old options), run this code in your copy of Nushell:
$env.config | do { { ls: { use_ls_colors: $in.use_ls_colors clickable_links: $in.show_clickable_links_in_ls } rm: { always_trash: $in.rm_always_trash } cd: { abbreviations: $in.cd_with_abbreviations } table: { mode: $in.table_mode index_mode: $in.table_index_mode trim: $in.table_trim } history: { max_size: $in.max_history_size sync_on_enter: $in.sync_history_on_enter file_format: $in.history_file_format } completions: { case_sensitive: $in.case_sensitive_completions quick: $in.quick_completions partial: $in.partial_completions algorithm:$in.completion_algorithm external: { enable: $in.enable_external_completion max_results: $in.max_external_completion_results completer:$in.external_completer } } } } | to nuon | str substring 1..-1
Minimum Rust version has bumped to 1.65
Due to some breakage in dependencies, we've gone ahead and bumped the required version of Rust to 1.65, which addresses the issue. Apologies to anyone who is inconvenienced by the bump. We anticipate returning to the Rust-1 versions in the future.
