Working with Strings
As with most languages, strings are a collection of 0 or more characters that represent text. This can include file names, file paths, names of columns, and much more. Strings are so common that Nushell offers multiple string formats to match your use-case:
String Formats at a Glance
|Format of string
|Example
|Escapes
|Notes
|Single-quoted string
'[^\n]+'
|None
|Cannot contain single quotes within the string
|Double-quoted string
"The\nEnd"
|C-style backslash escapes
|All literal backslashes must be escaped
|Raw strings
r#'Raw string'#
|None
|May include single quotes
|Bare word string
ozymandias
|None
|Can only contain "word" characters; Cannot be used in command position
|Backtick string
`[^\n]+`
|None
|Bare string that can include whitespace. Cannot contain any backticks
|Single-quoted interpolation
$'Captain ($name)'
|None
|Cannot contain any
' or unmatched
()
|Double-quoted interpolation
$"Captain ($name)"
|C-style backslash escapes
|All literal backslashes and
() must be escaped
Single-quoted Strings
The simplest string in Nushell is the single-quoted string. This string uses the
' character to surround some text. Here's the text for hello world as a single-quoted string:
'hello world'
# => hello world
'The
end'
# => The
# => end
Single-quoted strings don't do anything to the text they're given, making them ideal for holding a wide range of text data.
Double-quoted Strings
For more complex strings, Nushell also offers double-quoted strings. These strings use the
" character to surround text. They also support the ability escape characters inside the text using the
\ character.
For example, we could write the text hello followed by a new line and then world, using escape characters and a double-quoted string:
"hello\nworld"
# => hello
# => world
Escape characters let you quickly add in a character that would otherwise be hard to type.
Nushell currently supports the following escape characters:
\"- double-quote character
\'- single-quote character
\\- backslash
\/- forward slash
\b- backspace
\f- formfeed
\r- carriage return
\n- newline (line feed)
\t- tab
\u{X...}- a single unicode character, where X... is 1-6 hex digits (0-9, A-F)
To create a
\0 (
NUL) character, you may use
\u{0} or string interpolation with
(char nul).
Raw Strings
Raw strings behave the same as a single quoted strings, except that raw strings may also contain single quotes. This is possible because raw strings are enclosed by a starting
r#' and a closing
'#. This syntax should look familiar to users of Rust.
r#'Raw strings can contain 'quoted' text.'#
# => Raw strings can contain 'quoted' text.
Additional
# symbols can be added to the start and end of the raw string to enclose one less than the same number of
# symbols next to a
' symbol in the string. This can be used to nest raw strings:
r###'r##'This is an example of a raw string.'##'###
# => r##'This is an example of a raw string.'##
Bare Word Strings
Like other shell languages (but unlike most other programming languages) strings consisting of a single 'word' can also be written without any quotes:
print hello
# => hello
[hello] | describe
# => list<string>
But be careful - if you use a bare word plainly on the command line (that is, not inside a data structure or used as a command parameter) or inside round brackets
(
), it will be interpreted as an external command:
hello
# => Error: nu::shell::external_command
# =>
# => × External command failed
# => ╭─[entry #5:1:1]
# => 1 │ hello
# => · ──┬──
# => · ╰── executable was not found
# => ╰────
# => help: program not found
Also, many bare words have special meaning in nu, and so will not be interpreted as a string:
true | describe
# => bool
[true] | describe
# => list<bool>
[trueX] | describe
# => list<string>
trueX | describe
# => Error: nu::shell::external_command
# =>
# => × External command failed
# => ╭─[entry #5:1:1]
# => 1 │ trueX | describe
# => · ──┬──
# => · ╰── executable was not found
# => ╰────
# => help: program not found
So, while bare strings are useful for informal command line usage, when programming more formally in nu, you should generally use quotes.
Backtick-quoted Strings
Bare word strings, by their nature, cannot include spaces or quotes. As an alternative, Nushell also includes backtick-quoted strings using the
` character. In most cases, these should operate the same as a bare word string.
For instance, as with a bare word, a backtick-quoted string in the first position of an expression will be interpreted as a command or path. For example:
# Run the external ls binary found on the path
`ls`
# Move up one directory
`..`
# Change to the "my dir" subdirectory, if it exists
`./my dir`
Backtick-quoted strings can be useful for combining globs with files or directories which include spaces:
ls `./my dir/*`
Backtick-quoted strings cannot contain unmatched backticks in the string itself. For example:
echo ````
``
echo ```
# Unterminated string which will start a new line in the CLI
Strings as external commands
You can place the
^ sigil in front of any string (including a variable) to have Nushell execute the string as if it was an external command:
^'C:\Program Files\exiftool.exe'
let foo = 'C:\Program Files\exiftool.exe'
^$foo
You can also use the
run-external command for this purpose, which provides additional flags and options.
Appending and Prepending to strings
There are various ways to pre, or append strings. If you want to add something to the beginning of each string closures are a good option:
['foo', 'bar'] | each {|s| '~/' ++ $s} # ~/foo, ~/bar
['foo', 'bar'] | each {|s| '~/' + $s} # ~/foo, ~/bar
You can also use a regex to replace the beginning or end of a string:
['foo', 'bar'] | str replace -r '^' '~/'# ~/foo, ~/bar
['foo', 'bar'] | str replace -r '$' '~/'# foo~/, bar~/
If you want to get one string out of the end then
str join is your friend:
"hello" | append "world!" | str join " " # hello world!
You can also use reduce:
1..10 | reduce -f "" {|elt, acc| $acc + ($elt | into string) + " + "} # 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9 + 10 +
Though in the cases of strings, especially if you don't have to operate on the strings, it's usually easier and more correct (notice the extra + at the end in the example above) to use
str join.
Finally you could also use string interpolation, but that is complex enough that it is covered in its own subsection below.
String interpolation
More complex string use cases also need a new form of string: string interpolation. This is a way of building text from both raw text and the result of running expressions. String interpolation combines the results together, giving you a new string.
String interpolation uses
$" " and
$' ' as ways to wrap interpolated text.
For example, let's say we have a variable called
$name and we want to greet the name of the person contained in this variable:
let name = "Alice"
$"greetings, ($name)"
# => greetings, Alice
By wrapping expressions in
(), we can run them to completion and use the results to help build the string.
String interpolation has both a single-quoted,
$' ', and a double-quoted,
$" ", form. These correspond to the single-quoted and double-quoted strings: single-quoted string interpolation doesn't support escape characters while double-quoted string interpolation does.
As of version 0.61, interpolated strings support escaping parentheses, so that the
( and
) characters may be used in a string without Nushell trying to evaluate what appears between them:
$"2 + 2 is (2 + 2) \(you guessed it!)"
# => 2 + 2 is 4 (you guessed it!)
Interpolated strings can be evaluated at parse time, but if they include values whose formatting depends on your configuration and your
config.nu hasn't been loaded yet, they will use the default configuration. So if you have something like this in your
config.nu,
x will be
"2.0 KB" even if your config says to use
MB for all file sizes (datetimes will similarly use the default config).
const x = $"(2kb)"
Splitting Strings
The
split row command creates a list from a string based on a delimiter.
"red,green,blue" | split row ","
# => ╭───┬───────╮
# => │ 0 │ red │
# => │ 1 │ green │
# => │ 2 │ blue │
# => ╰───┴───────╯
The
split column command will create a table from a string based on a delimiter. This applies generic column names to the table.
"red,green,blue" | split column ","
# => ╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮
# => │ # │ column1 │ column2 │ column3 │
# => ├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤
# => │ 0 │ red │ green │ blue │
# => ╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯
Finally, the
split chars command will split a string into a list of characters.
'aeiou' | split chars
# => ╭───┬───╮
# => │ 0 │ a │
# => │ 1 │ e │
# => │ 2 │ i │
# => │ 3 │ o │
# => │ 4 │ u │
# => ╰───┴───╯
The
str command
Many string functions are subcommands of the
str command. You can get a full list using
help str.
For example, you can look if a string contains a particular substring using
str contains:
"hello world" | str contains "o wo"
# => true
(You might also prefer, for brevity, the
=~ operator (described below).)
Trimming Strings
You can trim the sides of a string with the
str trim command. By default, the
str trim commands trims whitespace from both sides of the string. For example:
' My string ' | str trim
# => My string
You can specify on which side the trimming occurs with the
--right and
--left options. (
-r and
-l being the short-form options respectively)
To trim a specific character, use
--char <Character> or
-c <Character> to specify the character to trim.
Here's an example of all the options in action:
'=== Nu shell ===' | str trim -r -c '='
# => === Nu shell
Substrings
Substrings are slices of a string. They have a startpoint and an endpoint. Here's an example of using a substring:
'Hello World!' | str index-of 'o'
# => 4
'Hello World!' | str index-of 'r'
# => 8
'Hello World!' | str substring 4..8
# => o Wo
String Padding
With the
fill command you can add padding to a string. Padding adds characters to string until it's a certain length. For example:
'1234' | fill -a right -c '0' -w 10
# => 0000001234
'1234' | fill -a left -c '0' -w 10 | str length
# => 10
Reversing Strings
This can be done easily with the
str reverse command.
'Nushell' | str reverse
# => llehsuN
['Nushell' 'is' 'cool'] | str reverse
# => ╭───┬─────────╮
# => │ 0 │ llehsuN │
# => │ 1 │ si │
# => │ 2 │ looc │
# => ╰───┴─────────╯
String Parsing
With the
parse command you can parse a string into columns. For example:
'Nushell 0.80' | parse '{shell} {version}'
# => ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮
# => │ # │ shell │ version │
# => ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤
# => │ 0 │ Nushell │ 0.80 │
# => ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯
'where all data is structured!' | parse --regex '(?P<subject>\w*\s?\w+) is (?P<adjective>\w+)'
# => ╭───┬──────────┬────────────╮
# => │ # │ subject │ adjective │
# => ├───┼──────────┼────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ all data │ structured │
# => ╰───┴──────────┴────────────╯
If a string is known to contain comma-separated, tab-separated or multi-space-separated data, you can use
from csv,
from tsv or
from ssv:
"acronym,long\nAPL,A Programming Language" | from csv
# => ╭───┬─────────┬────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ acronym │ long │
# => ├───┼─────────┼────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ APL │ A Programming Language │
# => ╰───┴─────────┴────────────────────────╯
"name duration\nonestop.mid 4:06" | from ssv
# => ╭───┬─────────────┬──────────╮
# => │ # │ name │ duration │
# => ├───┼─────────────┼──────────┤
# => │ 0 │ onestop.mid │ 4:06 │
# => ╰───┴─────────────┴──────────╯
"rank\tsuit\nJack\tSpades\nAce\tClubs" | from tsv
# => ╭───┬──────┬────────╮
# => │ # │ rank │ suit │
# => ├───┼──────┼────────┤
# => │ 0 │ Jack │ Spades │
# => │ 1 │ Ace │ Clubs │
# => ╰───┴──────┴────────╯
String Comparison
In addition to the standard
== and
!= operators, a few operators exist for specifically comparing strings to one another.
Those familiar with Bash and Perl will recognise the regex comparison operators:
'APL' =~ '^\w{0,3}$'
# => true
'FORTRAN' !~ '^\w{0,3}$'
# => true
Two other operators exist for simpler comparisons:
'JavaScript' starts-with 'Java'
# => true
'OCaml' ends-with 'Caml'
# => true
Converting Strings
There are multiple ways to convert strings to and from other types.
To string
- Using
into string. e.g.
123 | into string
- Using string interpolation. e.g.
$'(123)'
From string
- Using
into <type>. e.g.
'123' | into int
Coloring Strings
You can color strings with the
ansi command. For example:
$'(ansi purple_bold)This text is a bold purple!(ansi reset)'
ansi purple_bold makes the text a bold purple
ansi reset resets the coloring to the default.
Tips
You should always end colored strings with
ansi reset