Working with Strings

As with most languages, strings are a collection of 0 or more characters that represent text. This can include file names, file paths, names of columns, and much more. Strings are so common that Nushell offers multiple string formats to match your use-case:

Format of string Example Escapes Notes Single-quoted string '[^

]+' None Cannot contain single quotes within the string Double-quoted string "The

End" C-style backslash escapes All literal backslashes must be escaped Raw strings r#'Raw string'# None May include single quotes Bare word string ozymandias None Can only contain "word" characters; Cannot be used in command position Backtick string `[^

]+` None Bare string that can include whitespace. Cannot contain any backticks Single-quoted interpolation $'Captain ($name)' None Cannot contain any ' or unmatched () Double-quoted interpolation $"Captain ($name)" C-style backslash escapes All literal backslashes and () must be escaped

The simplest string in Nushell is the single-quoted string. This string uses the ' character to surround some text. Here's the text for hello world as a single-quoted string:

'hello world' # => hello world 'The end' # => The # => end

Single-quoted strings don't do anything to the text they're given, making them ideal for holding a wide range of text data.

For more complex strings, Nushell also offers double-quoted strings. These strings use the " character to surround text. They also support the ability escape characters inside the text using the \ character.

For example, we could write the text hello followed by a new line and then world, using escape characters and a double-quoted string:

"hello

world" # => hello # => world

Escape characters let you quickly add in a character that would otherwise be hard to type.

Nushell currently supports the following escape characters:

\" - double-quote character

- double-quote character \' - single-quote character

- single-quote character \\ - backslash

- backslash \/ - forward slash

- forward slash \b - backspace

- backspace \f - formfeed

- formfeed \r - carriage return

- carriage return

- newline (line feed)

- newline (line feed) \t - tab

- tab \u{X...} - a single unicode character, where X... is 1-6 hex digits (0-9, A-F)

To create a \0 ( NUL ) character, you may use \u{0} or string interpolation with (char nul) .

Raw strings behave the same as a single quoted strings, except that raw strings may also contain single quotes. This is possible because raw strings are enclosed by a starting r#' and a closing '# . This syntax should look familiar to users of Rust.

r#'Raw strings can contain 'quoted' text.'# # => Raw strings can contain 'quoted' text.

Additional # symbols can be added to the start and end of the raw string to enclose one less than the same number of # symbols next to a ' symbol in the string. This can be used to nest raw strings:

r###'r##'This is an example of a raw string.'##'### # => r##'This is an example of a raw string.'##

Like other shell languages (but unlike most other programming languages) strings consisting of a single 'word' can also be written without any quotes:

print hello # => hello [ hello ] | describe # => list<string>

But be careful - if you use a bare word plainly on the command line (that is, not inside a data structure or used as a command parameter) or inside round brackets ( ) , it will be interpreted as an external command:

hello # => Error: nu::shell::external_command # => # => × External command failed # => ╭─[entry #5:1:1] # => 1 │ hello # => · ──┬── # => · ╰── executable was not found # => ╰──── # => help: program not found

Also, many bare words have special meaning in nu, and so will not be interpreted as a string:

true | describe # => bool [ true ] | describe # => list<bool> [ trueX ] | describe # => list<string> trueX | describe # => Error: nu::shell::external_command # => # => × External command failed # => ╭─[entry #5:1:1] # => 1 │ trueX | describe # => · ──┬── # => · ╰── executable was not found # => ╰──── # => help: program not found

So, while bare strings are useful for informal command line usage, when programming more formally in nu, you should generally use quotes.

Bare word strings, by their nature, cannot include spaces or quotes. As an alternative, Nushell also includes backtick-quoted strings using the ` character. In most cases, these should operate the same as a bare word string.

For instance, as with a bare word, a backtick-quoted string in the first position of an expression will be interpreted as a command or path. For example:

# Run the external ls binary found on the path `ls` # Move up one directory `..` # Change to the "my dir" subdirectory, if it exists `./my dir`

Backtick-quoted strings can be useful for combining globs with files or directories which include spaces:

ls `./my dir/*`

Backtick-quoted strings cannot contain unmatched backticks in the string itself. For example:

echo ```` `` echo ``` # Unterminated string which will start a new line in the CLI

You can place the ^ sigil in front of any string (including a variable) to have Nushell execute the string as if it was an external command:

^ 'C:\Program Files\exiftool.exe' let foo = 'C:\Program Files\exiftool.exe' ^$foo

You can also use the run-external command for this purpose, which provides additional flags and options.

There are various ways to pre, or append strings. If you want to add something to the beginning of each string closures are a good option:

[ 'foo' , 'bar' ] | each {| s | '~/' ++ $s } # ~/foo, ~/bar [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] | each {| s | '~/' + $s } # ~/foo, ~/bar

You can also use a regex to replace the beginning or end of a string:

[ 'foo' , 'bar' ] | str replace - r '^' '~/' # ~/foo, ~/bar [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] | str replace - r '$' '~/' # foo~/, bar~/

If you want to get one string out of the end then str join is your friend:

"hello" | append "world!" | str join " " # hello world!

You can also use reduce:

1 .. 10 | reduce - f "" {| elt , acc | $acc + ( $elt | into string ) + " + " } # 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9 + 10 +

Though in the cases of strings, especially if you don't have to operate on the strings, it's usually easier and more correct (notice the extra + at the end in the example above) to use str join .

Finally you could also use string interpolation, but that is complex enough that it is covered in its own subsection below.

More complex string use cases also need a new form of string: string interpolation. This is a way of building text from both raw text and the result of running expressions. String interpolation combines the results together, giving you a new string.

String interpolation uses $" " and $' ' as ways to wrap interpolated text.

For example, let's say we have a variable called $name and we want to greet the name of the person contained in this variable:

let name = "Alice" $"greetings, ( $name )" # => greetings, Alice

By wrapping expressions in () , we can run them to completion and use the results to help build the string.

String interpolation has both a single-quoted, $' ' , and a double-quoted, $" " , form. These correspond to the single-quoted and double-quoted strings: single-quoted string interpolation doesn't support escape characters while double-quoted string interpolation does.

As of version 0.61, interpolated strings support escaping parentheses, so that the ( and ) characters may be used in a string without Nushell trying to evaluate what appears between them:

$"2 + 2 is ( 2 + 2 ) \( you guessed it!)" # => 2 + 2 is 4 (you guessed it!)

Interpolated strings can be evaluated at parse time, but if they include values whose formatting depends on your configuration and your config.nu hasn't been loaded yet, they will use the default configuration. So if you have something like this in your config.nu , x will be "2.0 KB" even if your config says to use MB for all file sizes (datetimes will similarly use the default config).

const x = $"( 2kb )"

The split row command creates a list from a string based on a delimiter.

"red,green,blue" | split row "," # => ╭───┬───────╮ # => │ 0 │ red │ # => │ 1 │ green │ # => │ 2 │ blue │ # => ╰───┴───────╯

The split column command will create a table from a string based on a delimiter. This applies generic column names to the table.

"red,green,blue" | split column "," # => ╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ column1 │ column2 │ column3 │ # => ├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ red │ green │ blue │ # => ╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯

Finally, the split chars command will split a string into a list of characters.

'aeiou' | split chars # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ a │ # => │ 1 │ e │ # => │ 2 │ i │ # => │ 3 │ o │ # => │ 4 │ u │ # => ╰───┴───╯

Many string functions are subcommands of the str command. You can get a full list using help str .

For example, you can look if a string contains a particular substring using str contains :

"hello world" | str contains "o wo" # => true

(You might also prefer, for brevity, the =~ operator (described below).)

You can trim the sides of a string with the str trim command. By default, the str trim commands trims whitespace from both sides of the string. For example:

' My string ' | str trim # => My string

You can specify on which side the trimming occurs with the --right and --left options. ( -r and -l being the short-form options respectively)

To trim a specific character, use --char <Character> or -c <Character> to specify the character to trim.

Here's an example of all the options in action:

'=== Nu shell ===' | str trim - r - c '=' # => === Nu shell

Substrings are slices of a string. They have a startpoint and an endpoint. Here's an example of using a substring:

'Hello World!' | str index-of 'o' # => 4 'Hello World!' | str index-of 'r' # => 8 'Hello World!' | str substring 4 .. 8 # => o Wo

With the fill command you can add padding to a string. Padding adds characters to string until it's a certain length. For example:

'1234' | fill - a right - c '0' - w 10 # => 0000001234 '1234' | fill - a left - c '0' - w 10 | str length # => 10

This can be done easily with the str reverse command.

'Nushell' | str reverse # => llehsuN [ 'Nushell' 'is' 'cool' ] | str reverse # => ╭───┬─────────╮ # => │ 0 │ llehsuN │ # => │ 1 │ si │ # => │ 2 │ looc │ # => ╰───┴─────────╯

With the parse command you can parse a string into columns. For example:

'Nushell 0.80' | parse '{shell} {version}' # => ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ shell │ version │ # => ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ Nushell │ 0.80 │ # => ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯ 'where all data is structured!' | parse -- regex '(?P<subject>\w*\s?\w+) is (?P<adjective>\w+)' # => ╭───┬──────────┬────────────╮ # => │ # │ subject │ adjective │ # => ├───┼──────────┼────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ all data │ structured │ # => ╰───┴──────────┴────────────╯

If a string is known to contain comma-separated, tab-separated or multi-space-separated data, you can use from csv , from tsv or from ssv :

"acronym,long

APL,A Programming Language" | from csv # => ╭───┬─────────┬────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ acronym │ long │ # => ├───┼─────────┼────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ APL │ A Programming Language │ # => ╰───┴─────────┴────────────────────────╯ "name duration

onestop.mid 4:06" | from ssv # => ╭───┬─────────────┬──────────╮ # => │ # │ name │ duration │ # => ├───┼─────────────┼──────────┤ # => │ 0 │ onestop.mid │ 4:06 │ # => ╰───┴─────────────┴──────────╯ "rank \t suit

Jack \t Spades

Ace \t Clubs" | from tsv # => ╭───┬──────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ rank │ suit │ # => ├───┼──────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ Jack │ Spades │ # => │ 1 │ Ace │ Clubs │ # => ╰───┴──────┴────────╯

In addition to the standard == and != operators, a few operators exist for specifically comparing strings to one another.

Those familiar with Bash and Perl will recognise the regex comparison operators:

'APL' =~ '^\w{0,3}$' # => true 'FORTRAN' !~ '^\w{0,3}$' # => true

Two other operators exist for simpler comparisons:

'JavaScript' starts-with 'Java' # => true 'OCaml' ends-with 'Caml' # => true

There are multiple ways to convert strings to and from other types.

Using into string . e.g. 123 | into string Using string interpolation. e.g. $'(123)'

Using into <type> . e.g. '123' | into int

You can color strings with the ansi command. For example:

$'( ansi purple_bold )This text is a bold purple!( ansi reset )'

ansi purple_bold makes the text a bold purple ansi reset resets the coloring to the default.