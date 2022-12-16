This week in Nushell #173
Nushell
- merelymyself ensured that
getdoesn't delve too deep in nested lists, and let
UnknownFlagerror list out available flags, and add interact-once switch to
rm
- fdncred added a
--longflag to
historycommand for sqlite history, and add missing shapes to default_config, and sort enums add missing items to parse_shape_name, and remove example missed from an earlier refactor, and add new plugins to script
- andrasio fixed up register-plugins.nu, and (nu_plugin_python): Send back the signature required fields.
- rgwood removed unnecessary
echouses from examples, and Add helper method to check whether ctrl+c was pressed, adopt it, and Handle ctrl-c in
uniqand
uniq-by, and Fix streaming page missing newline, and Make hook execution stream instead of collecting
- sholderbach created Use
nu-pathcorrectly in
nu!test macro to make dev-dependency transitive, and Add example showing first class closure to
do
- zhiburt fixed #7486, and Try to fix #7380, and nu-explore/ A few things
- WindSoilder refactored Nu to introduce is_external_failed to PipelineData, and simplify try logic, and break
for,
loop,
whileexecution when external command runs to failed, and remove output, append, bin flag from fetch command, and in for, loop, while, auto print final value in each iteration, and make split row works like python and rust ways
- webbedspace improved help messages: edit various instances of "block" to "closure", and Fix
duerror message, and Tweak "Cannot convert {x} to a string argument" error in run_external, and
$env.confignow always holds a record with only valid values
- hustcer added a riscv64 binary release target, and add input_output_types() to benchmark,cd and config reset
- raccmonteiro changed
mkdir's change flag
-sto
-v
- jntrnr reverted "Add pipeline operators to help", and Revert "Pipeline operators:
&&and
||", and Add pipeline operators to help, and Pipeline operators:
&&and
||
- Kangaxx-0 added config mutation tests, and into cellpath command
- kubouch replaced row conditions with closures in commands, and Simplify FILE_PWD setting in 'overlay use', and Add FILE_PWD environment variable when running 'nu script.nu', and Make env-related tests more resilient, and Move 'where' to parser keywords; Add 'filter' command
- metacoma fixed the Docker build
- gavinfoley fixed escaping backslashes in interpolated strings (fixes #6737)
Extension
Documentation
- Tengs-Penkwe corrected a bare word example, and Correct command examples
- raccmonteiro updated
mkdir
--show-created-pathsflag replaced
- sin fixed an error in
book/dataframes.md
- hustcer optimized the make_docs script for better performance, and chore: Upgrade some outdated dependencies
- WindSoilder documented a breaking change for split row
- thara fixed dead links
Nu_Scripts
- jntrnr fixed the TWiN script
- xlittlerag fixed get-weather celsius loop
- 1Kinoti fixed
upcommand for v0.72.0
- WindSoilder fixed custom completions arg names
- fdncred changed
forto
eachin oh-my.nu