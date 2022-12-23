This week in Nushell #174
Nushell
- webbedspace created a new
valuescommand (see #7166), and fixed signatures of commands which accept records also, and Change other instances of
$nothingto
null, and Fix #7551 record support in
color_config, and Remove preview.rs, and Fix
encode base64type signature and examples, and Make
$inwork in
catchclosures, and Make
config.filesize_format/
config.filesize_metricconflict resolution consistent, and Standardise the use of ShellError::UnsupportedInput and ShellError::TypeMismatch and add spans to every instance of the former, and color_config now accepts closures as color values
- zhiburt fixed nu-explore configuration issues, and Patch explore 4, and Patch after fix after fix 7380
- rgwood made
to textstream ListStreams, and added some cell path tests, and added cross-rs config, and Clarify
--stdinflag, and
exploretweaks Round 1, and
table: Check stream timeout on every item, and Fix cell path when getting columns of non-records
- kubouch added "fall-through" signatures,and Remove shape-directed import pattern parsing, and Small parser refactors, and Initial support for parse-time constants
- sholderbach added more input/output type annotations, and Fix
&"ation in
to nuonafter proptest fail, and Bump to new development version
0.73.1, and Remove unused deps or move to devdeps
- swarnimarun created chore: make the config setup messages consistent
- fdncred created fix the wix file to overwrite with save -f, and add xterm color names to
ansi --list
- jntrnr bumped to 0.73, and Turn off
cdabbreviations by default
- merelymyself let case_insensitive option work for variable completion as well, and prevent panic with format command, and tighter restrictions on
aliasand
defnames
- WindSoilder fixed a panic when using from nuon
- pinjeff replaced lazy_static with once_cell
- raccmonteiro added some filesystem command signatures
Documentation
- Tengs-Penkwe created Add section "Output result to external commands"
- sschneider-ihre-pvs created Update help.md
- merelymyself created clarify columns and rows
- rgwood created Mention breaking save change
- sholderbach created Add explore mode screenshot, and [WIP] Release notes for
0.73
- WindSoilder created add breaking change for fetch
- webbedspace created [release-notes-0.73] Add color closures and deeply mutable data structure features
- rsteube created custom completion: added external_completer
- zhiburt created Add a description file for
explorecommand
- hustcer created Update book/make_docs.nu for nu v0.72.1+
Nu_Scripts
- maxim-uvarov created Function to format nicely big numbers: number-format.nu
- fdncred made just a couple tweaks to scripts
- jntrnr created Since last release script
reedline
- sholderbach fix the Github actions badge
- CozyPenguin made reedline handling cursor shapes more configurable