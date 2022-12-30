This week in Nushell #175
Nushell
- kubouch expanded Nushell's help system
- sholderbach fixed quoting of empty string in
to nuon, and Update
Cargo.lockto
powierza-coefficient 1.0.2, and Fix the syntax highlighting in
help metadata, and Fix usage of deprecated C-style logical
and, and Include clippy check for dataframe in CI, and Further cleanup of
Span::test_datausage + span fixes
- jaudiger corrected some really tiny typos.
- webbedspace made slight edits to
lsand
zip's help text, and disallowed
^in
defcommand names, and Add extra_usage messages for subcommand-only commands, and
columnsnow errors when given a non-record non-table, and Change instances of
Value::string("foo", Span::test_data())to
Value::test_string("foo")
- micouy updated
powierza-coefficientto
1.0.2
- fdncred added
--mime-type(-m)to
lsin the
typecolumn
- hustcer fixed const examples, and Fix an example of
envcommand
- Mehrbod2002 implemented Allow Number and Boolean type to be key in
from yaml, and Fix #6888 and rename
fill-nato
fill-nan
- zhiburt fixed table expand wrap in case no header is there, and Fix some issues with table wrapping of lists
- kianmeng fixed typos by codespell
- WindSoilder fixed a python plugin example
- NotLebedev created a to toml fix
- rgwood fixed an error message when interrupting table with
ctrl+c
Documentation
- hustcer refreshed docs for v0.73, and Fix book/make_docs.nu for nu v0.73+
- kubouch added an image; Fmt
- sholderbach fixed styling on 0.73 release notes
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created update coloring scripts with newer syntax, and update 20k script with save changes, and update sparkline script
- skelly37 created Fix
dictand
cdpathfor 0.73