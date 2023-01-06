This week in Nushell #176
Nushell
- webbedspace made Primitives now use color closures when printed on the command line, and Make
gethole errors and cell path hole errors identical (improvement on #7002), and
def: make various punctuation misuses into errors
- merelymyself created a new
startcommand to open anything and everything
- MehulG created a url-encoding command
- rgwood added benchmarks for evaluating default env+config, and Add Criterion benchmarks for parser, and Upgrade all remaining crates to Rust 2021, and Reorder flags in
nu --help, and Clarify
urlbase command, and Delete unused files, and Tweak new input type error message, and Make stream info visible to users in
describe
- kubouch removed environment variable hiding from
hide
- Mehrbod2002 fixed Continue and Break on Try/Catch , and Recursion def
- hikilaka implemented Make
userparameter optional in
fetch
- sholderbach cleaned up the
whereimplementation, and Try to use the latest tagged virtualenv, and Remove
math evalcommand
- fdncred fixed register-plugins script
- xxnuo fixed build-all-windows.cmd
- aniou extended config support from F1-F12 to F1-F20, #7666
- WindSoilder made type checking stricter for last, skip, drop, take until, take while, skip until, skip while, where, reverse, shuffle, append, prepend and sort-by
- TornaxO7 added a link to list of nu-plugins
- Decodetalkers fixed a ci problem, and fix: empty cell in select, and return Error if get meet nothing and without "i"
- Yethal simplified register-plugins.nu
- Kangaxx-0 created early return for parsing closure and block with interchanged shape
- NotLebedev fixed
saveerror handling
- raccmonteiro optimized
uniqand
uniq-by
Documentation
- sholderbach fixed #705: sidebar links German
- WindSoilder rename from blog text to changeLog
- hustcer fixed i18n.nu script and update i18n-meta conf
- webbedspace documented breaking changes, and Fixed various issues in make_docs.nu
- TornaxO7 updated plugins.md, and Update custom_completions.md, and Update aliases.md, and Fix syntax error fdor menu
- kubouch fixed wrong PATH append example
Nu_Scripts
- kubouch fixed broken conda prompt