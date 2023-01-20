This week in Nushell #178
Nushell
- WindSoilder made
savestream on list stream data
- webbedspace updated
help <cmd>to not list deprecated subcommands, and
str length,
str substring,
str index-of,
split wordsand
split charsnow use graphemes instead of UTF-8 bytes
- merelymyself created let
findtake linebreaks into account in
Value::String
- fdncred fixed signature display in help commands, and update sqlparser dependency, and update semver dep
- zschaffer added magenta to ansi command as synonym for purple
- 1Kinoti added dedicated
const in pipeline,
const builtin varerrors, and Allow underscores in integers and floats
- Xoffio fixed Issue 7648 which crashes nushell and happens when an alias name is shorter than the alias command and the alias command is an external command., and Add test for fix of issue #7754
- DaRacci updated
cdto check all user groups
- hustcer fixed some typos
- afetisov fixed typos and used more idiomatic assertions
- NotLebedev created a new ansi link command
- VincenzoCarlino renamed the
to urlcommand to
url build-query
- rgwood created LazyRecord to speed up startup
Documentation
- amtoine created link to default config file in the "explore" page, and remove a broken link in "Introducing nushell" # "Plugins", and fix a typo on "language", was spelled "langauge"
- waldyrious created Add two style tweaks to improve tables in code blocks
- hbt created fix deprecated cmd
Nu_Scripts
- zoechi created Change "list of values" to "list of records" with value and description, and Export command to make it use-able, and Add completions for Bitwarden CLI client
- fdncred created fix ohmy.nu path handling on windows, and add timed_weather that checks the weather at timed intervals, and fixed a type-o in the weather script
- fj0r created K8s, and ssh kubernetes docker git just nvim
- fitzypop created add git_branch_cleanup.nu script and readme
- bobhy created prompt/full-line.nu -- full width prompt
- TornaxO7 created adding git aliases
- DrakeTDL created feat(custom-completions): add reflector completions
- ldsands created Add files needed for Poetry custom-completions