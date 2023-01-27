This week in Nushell #179
Nushell
- rgwood removed 🆖 comments, and Clean up
cd.rs, and Fix the build after #7204
- jntrnr added 'enumerate' command for enumeration
- Hofer-Julian extracted
gather_commandline_args, and Reduce again the number of match calls
- fdncred created with the release of rust 1.67, let's bump to 1.66.1, and add decimal to SyntaxShape, and add some startup performance metrics, and print nushell startup time
- zhiburt created nu-commands/table (
table -e) Recognize limited space better
- SUPERCILEX fixed
doswallowing all output when ignoring errors, and Fix pipeline stall in
doduring capture and remove excessive redirections
- WindSoilder improved doc about flatten, and Fix multi-line redirection inside a block
- NotLebedev created To csv fix
- dependabot[bot] bumped actions-rust-lang/setup-rust-toolchain from 1.3.4 to 1.3.5, and Bump sysinfo from 0.26.4 to 0.27.7, and Bump miette from 5.3.0 to 5.5.0, and Bump shadow-rs from 0.16.3 to 0.20.0, and Bump rayon from 1.5.3 to 1.6.1, and Bump scraper from 0.13.0 to 0.14.0, and Bump regex from 1.6.0 to 1.7.1
- kubouch fixed command name lookup for known externals, and Allow main command to define top-level module command
- michel-slm created [nu-test-support] Gate system locale tests
- VincenzoCarlino created Feat/7725 url join
- zoechi fixed typos
- merelymyself converted SyntaxShape::Table into the corresponding Type
- webbedspace created
benchmarknow pipes input into the closure
- Kangaxx-0 created Incorrect parsing of unbalanced braces based on issue 6914
Extension
- Hofer-Julian created Add another directory where nu might be installed
- fdncred created get ready for new 1.0 release
- glcraft created New syntax highlight
Documentation
- max-nextcloud created Update rust version requirement in installation
- WindSoilder created update doc about stdout and stderr
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created small tweaks to get panache working again, and fix oh-my.nu script after
dochanges in nushell
- Hofer-Julian created Fix scoop completions, and git-completions: Stop checking
--force-with-lease, and conda: Check if environment exists before activating, and Explain how to create an alias for conda activate without a prompt
- schrieveslaach created Fix git checkout/switch completions, and Improve git checkout/switch completions
- 1Kinoti created add todo script
reedline
- dgkf created Allow configuration of multiline prompt color