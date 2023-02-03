This week in Nushell #180
Nushell
- sholderbach created Fix code in benchmarks, and Bump to
0.75.1development version, and Pin
reedlineto new
0.15for release, and Apply more recent/nightly clippy lints, and Bump
trashto
3.0.1, and Use variable names directly in the format strings, and Remove unused
nu-test-supportin
nu-table, and Update reedline for pre-release testing, and Version bump for
0.75release
- Hofer-Julian created Fix copy paste error
- fdncred created clean up the registry query output, and add ability to view-source on closures, and update type check so that ++ with lists works better
- kubouch created Remove deprecated
where -bparameter
- webbedspace created Only abbreviate to "[table x rows]" if every value is a record, and Remove deprecated
--numberedflag from four commands
- csko created use newer reedline (once available), and respect use_ansi_coloring configuration
- dependabot[bot] created Bump windows from 0.43.0 to 0.44.0, and Bump serial_test from 0.10.0 to 1.0.0, and Bump roxmltree from 0.16.0 to 0.17.0, and Bump typetag from 0.1.8 to 0.2.5, and Bump chrono-tz from 0.6.3 to 0.8.1
- jt created Use clippy-recommended simplification
- merelymyself created make
parse -rcolumns return 0-indexed uncapitalised, and ensure that when nu evaluates files, it allows early returns
- WindSoilder created make help commands search term don't generate $nothing, and make do -i works with liststream, and Let redirection keep exit code
- Mehrbod2002 created Fix: dst error on cp command
Documentation
- FilipAndersson245 created Updated cookbook with http get instead of fetch.
- hustcer created Update typos config and fix some typos, and feat: refresh command docs for nu v0.75
- sholderbach created Add progressbar example image, and Release notes for
0.75
- Hofer-Julian created Reflect the separation of block and closure
- bobhy created Document \u{x...} unicode escapes, and document 7883 for release notes
Nu_Scripts
- WindSoilder created update themes' readme
- Neur1n created added nu_msvs module, and nu_conda: Another Conda module with Better Performance
- kubouch created Add documentation to nu_deps, and nu: Add new release ordering; Tweak nu_deps
reedline
- csko created Fix columnar menu completion corrupting the editor insertion point
- sholderbach created Remove unstable rustdoc lint, and Bump version for
0.15release