This week in Nushell #181
Nushell
- rgwood created Check ctrl+c when collecting a RawStream, and Make ++ operator work with strings and binary values, and Windows: handle illegal filenames a little better, and Fix $nu path separators on Windows, and Add comment explaining background thread usage for plugin calls
- fdncred created Make metadata a
Category::Debugcommand, and fix completions PATH vs Path, and Add dfr to dataframe cmds, and view span & view files commands, and report which datetime couldn't be converted, and explain command, and A
fillcommand to replace
str lpadand
str rpad
- NotLebedev created Filesystem commands print --verbose to stderr
- dependabot[bot] created Bump openssl-src from 111.22.0+1.1.1q to 111.25.0+1.1.1t, and Bump actions-rust-lang/setup-rust-toolchain from 1.3.5 to 1.3.7, and Bump fs_extra from 1.2.0 to 1.3.0, and Bump ical from 0.7.0 to 0.8.0, and Bump which from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0, and Bump tokio from 1.24.1 to 1.25.0
- initinll created Added fix for #7981 - Replaced crate serde_ini with rust-ini for package nu-command/from, and Added fix for #7970 - Upgraded toml crate version from version from 0.5.8 to 0.7.1 for package nu-command
- sholderbach created Fix imported virtualenv testsuite, and Test return in
reduceclosure from #7961, and Fix
def-envdocs according to docs#761
- zhiburt created Address #7997
- jaudiger created http: add
--insecureflag to
http get, share common code, and Update few examples of math commands, and Use imported names in
Command::runsignatures
- WindSoilder created Make plugin commands support examples.
- bgeron created Clarify two config fields
- Hofer-Julian created Extract run blocks into functions
- Mehrbod2002 created Load env pwd, and Validate input range of
duflags
- kubouch created Reorder
help <keyword>priority
- merelymyself created allow
parseto work better with streams
Extension
- kecrily created feat: add icon for
.nuextension in VS Code
Documentation
- jafriyie1 created Fix: updating pages that used each -n command, and Fix changed history command to match default in config
- WindSoilder created Add breaking change for plugin signature
- hustcer created Update some vuepress plugins
- FilipAndersson245 created replaces fetch with http in varius places
- das-g created fix statement about
linesoutput type ("table"→"list")
Nu_Scripts
- hyiltiz created Update to 0.75.1 syntax
reedline
- fdncred created add history-clear to demo
- rgwood created Add History::clear() function
Nana
- jaudiger created Update README.