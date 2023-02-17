This week in Nushell #182
Nushell
- fdncred created update colors in dark theme, and fix rename when it is passed an empty column list to rename, and allow date grouping in group-by, and move ast command to the debug group, and relocate debug commands, and update cargo wix to 0.3.4, and add benchmark to deprecated commands, and add a new inspect command for more debugging, and rename benchmark to timeit
- stormasm created remove spurious use from default_context.rs
- sholderbach created Make patch coverage check informational only, and Add a
codecov.ymlconfiguration, and Disable auto-benchmark harness for crates, and Minor clippy: inline format string, and Another shot at trying to setup codecov
- jntrnr created Bare word improvements
- dependabot[bot] created Bump roxmltree from 0.17.0 to 0.18.0, and Bump rstest from 0.15.0 to 0.16.0, and Bump proptest from 1.0.0 to 1.1.0
- WindSoilder created support multiplication operation on string and list values, and Move some
from xxxcommands to plugin
- kubouch created Fix hidden env vars not being hidden in closures, and Benchmark each pipeline element
- bobhy created Improve error when regex rejects pattern. Resolution of #8037, and Syntax errors for string and int
- ryand67 created #8027 Hide implementation details in invalid cd call
- zhiburt created nu-table/ Fix table --expand issue when table with no header involved , and nu-table/ table --collapse style fix
- amtoine created remove the
--encodingoption from
registerin the examples
- dmatos2012 created Support URLs in
startcommand
Extension
- glcraft created Fix
usesyntax
Documentation
- hustcer created fix #768 for zh-CN translation, and fix
alland
anyusage examples, close #758, and fix #781 and update some node modules
- Hofer-Julian created Move
book/commandsto
commands/commands, and Move command reference to navbar
- msmart created Fix typos in plugins.md
- kubouch created Add
profilenote and screenshot
- bobhy created release notes for #7952
- das-g created [pt-BR] fix statement about
linesoutput type ("tabela"→"lista"), and [es] fix statement about
linesoutput type ("tabla"→"lista")
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created just a base64 encoder written for fun
- hyiltiz created Fix space-in-path issue and extra / at root, and Fix abbrev logic
- maxim-uvarov created add a current session history menu
- Tiggax created Updated the temp.nu for 0.60.0+, and Update Check-if-env-exsists to use the envs_dirs from conda info
reedline
- rgwood created VACUUM after deleting SQLite data