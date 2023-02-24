This week in Nushell #183
Nushell
- alextremblay created move
hash md5and
hash sha256commands to the hash category
- Hofer-Julian created Force install in
install-allscripts, and Update polars to 0.27.2
- ryand67 created remove links to
ShellErrorand
ParseErrordocs - #8167, and interrupt
inputcommand with Ctrl + C, and files and directory completions now use ascending ordering rather than Levenshtein. #8023
- fdncred created fix ansi example so it is tested, and update the manual msi generation instructions for winget, and remove old winget manual release ci, and allow different types of lists to be appended, and update code coversage script to work better with windows, and show more informaiton when there are toml errors, and update link to command reference, and fixes a def parsing bug with a default list
- sholderbach created Add links to the remaining README badges, and Disable Windows coverage tracking for now, and Update to
0.76.1version for development, and Fix
Cargo.tomlof
nu_plugin_formats, and Pin
reedlineto
0.16.0, and Add a script to generate coverage locally, and Bump version for
0.76.0release
- stormasm created Cratification: Break out nu_cmd_lang into a separate crate
- SUPERCILEX created Compress $HOME into ~ in prompt
- zhiburt created table --collapse dont do truncation return message instead, and Add colors in
table --collapse, and nu-table/ Fix --collapse wrap/truncate [WIP]
- Yethal created Added examples to query web plugin
- MangoIV created chore: add a couple of direnv specific files to the gitignore, and fix: fix lexing of comments, such that a#b becomes a coherent Item
- WindSoilder created check external failed in let assignment, and simplify
parse_expressionfunction code., and add usage for plugin commands, and Dependency update: update notify version to v5, and update nu_plugin_python due to signature changes, and remove git completion in default config
- webbedspace created Fix one error message in
into string, and Add
selectextra_usage explaining relationship to
get
- amtoine created TEST: add the output to the new
with-envexample, and DOCUMENTATION: add a new "key-value" example to
with-env
- jaudiger created HTTP HEAD / PATCH / PUT / DELETE commands, and Final rework for the HTTP commands
- bobhy created
string | fillcounts clusters, not graphemes; and doesn't count ANSI escape codes
- dependabot[bot] created Bump actions-rust-lang/setup-rust-toolchain from 1.3.7 to 1.4.2, and Bump sysinfo from 0.27.7 to 0.28.0, and Bump errno from 0.2.8 to 0.3.0, and Bump uuid from 1.2.2 to 1.3.0, and Bump winreg from 0.10.1 to 0.11.0
- kubouch created Revert #7779 (enables back subcommand completions)
- sitiom created use winget releaser action for manifest submission
- Xoffio created
cpprogress bar implementation
- NotLebedev created Display empty records and lists
Documentation
- hustcer created Add short flags to command docs, fix #509, and Add registry query doc for Windows, and Refresh docs for v0.76
- Hofer-Julian created Generate categories, and Fix typo, and Prepare for generation of categories
- WindSoilder created Add breaking change
- sholderbach created Release notes for
0.76
Nu_Scripts
- Kinchkun created job.nu: update view source usage
- baehyunsol created make
up.numuch simpler, and remove
build-string, which is deprecated
- fdncred created updates for new dfr names, and rename misc folder, and fix text where comments don't have spaces
- Yethal created Create to-ini.nu
- sholderbach created Update release script to
nu_plugin_formats
- amtoine created FEATURE: export all the math functions to use them in
nushell, and FIX: the math functions can not be
used
reedline
- sholderbach created Bump version for
0.16.0release., and Bump
rstestto 0.16
Nana
- jaudiger created Update to latest Nushell / Reedline., and Update Cargo and Yarn dependencies