This week in Nushell #184
Nushell
- jaudiger created Shadow rs dep, and Uniformize usage() and extra_usage() message ending for commands helper., and Add unit tests for HTTP commands., and Fix insecure + max-time arguments for HTTP commands.
- 1Kinoti fixed
NotAConstanterror help message, and fix: allow subtraction of durations from dates
- rgwood used
forinstead of
eachin register-plugins.nu, and Fix CPU frequency in
sysoutput, and Switch http to https in banner, and Simplify
str trimcommand
- stormasm removed left over build.rs from nu-command, and clean up nu-cmd-lang Cargo.toml, and cratification: Example support
- sholderbach fixed codecov badge, and Pull bleeding edge virtualenv tests again, and Document and critically review
ShellErrorvariants - Ep. 1
- Vctr-w created Type mismatch span fix #7288
- ryand67 created math floor and ceil round to int rather than float #8258
- amtoine created REFACTOR: move the standard library to a less-confusing place, and REFACTOR: format some example commands, and FEATURE: print example command results in the
help, and FEATURE: add the first draft of the standard library
- alesito85 fixed insecure and timeout flags
- baehyunsol removed unnecessary rows in
into datetime --list
- dependabot[bot] bumped actions/checkout from 2 to 3, and Bump actions-rust-lang/setup-rust-toolchain from 1.4.2 to 1.4.3, and Bump sysinfo from 0.27.7 to 0.28.0, and Bump bytesize from 1.1.0 to 1.2.0, and Bump csv from 1.1.6 to 1.2.0, and Bump procfs from 0.14.1 to 0.15.1
- merelymyself added case insensitive switch to starts-with and ends-with, and allow for arguments in EDITOR and VISUAL env vars
- Xoffio created Ctrl+c interruption -
cpcommand
- gustavopmaia added Remove welcome message tutorial
- WindSoilder created Throw out error if external command in subexpression is failed to run
- Dorumin created special-case ExternalStream in bytes starts-with, and Make the default prompt play nice with basic fonts
- dmatos2012 created Error out when Select gets same row
- jt created Remove the 'env' command, as we have the variable
- kubouch created Re-implement aliases
Extension
Documentation
- amtoine created FIX: remove mentions to old and deprecated
&&and
||logic operators
- debemdeboas created Rename $env.PATH to $env.Path to reflect actual shell behavior
- gustavopmaia created feat: Remove welcome message
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created update scripts that use benchmark to timeit command, and update str lpad str rpad to fill
- WindSoilder created fix conda script
- washanhanzi created FIX
kubernetes.nusince str lpad and str rpad are deprecated in 0.76
- Yethal created Add parsers for cpuinfo and dmidecode
reedline
- merelymyself created allow reedline ctrl+o to take editor arguments