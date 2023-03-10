This week in Nushell #185
Nushell
- rgwood removed
get -ifrom default env file, and Fix the SQLite feature name in
version, and Revert to notify v4, and Fix
to jsonfor SQLite databases, and Remove body parameters from
http get, and Put a lock around
cargo buildinvocations for plugin tests, and Add SSL tests for
http get
- fdncred updated a test to use testbin versus external echo, and fixed an error message that popped up after landing, and point nushell at latest reedline and nu-ansi-term main
- klementievdmitry reworked
help aliases
- NotLebedev created Hide 7925
- amtoine created FEATURE: add the startup time to
$nu, and FIX: redirect to
encode base64as
hash bash64is deprecated, and FEATURE: add the example results to the scope, and FEATURE: add a
path addto the standard library
- sholderbach created Document and critically review
ShellErrorvariants - Ep. 3, and Document and critically review
ShellErrorvariants - Ep. 2
- bobhy fixed 8244 -- store timestamps with nanosecond resolution (consistently)
- stormasm created Cratification: Test Infrastructure Support Part One
- dependabot[bot] created Bump scraper from 0.14.0 to 0.15.0, and Bump rust-embed from 6.4.1 to 6.6.0, and Bump tempfile from 3.3.0 to 3.4.0, and Bump rayon from 1.6.1 to 1.7.0
- FilipAndersson245 changed Reqwest to Ureq.
- StevenDoesStuffs added is-interactive and is-login to NuVariable and allow running scripts with -i
- dmatos2012 created Error out when config.nu has no editor configured
Documentation
- samrland created Update externs.md
- amtoine created FIX: remove ANSI escape sequences when the output is a
string, and add the example results to the documentation pages, and REFACTOR: add documentation to and clean up the
make_docs.nuscript
- fdncred created add fish_completer example
- presidento created Book: add links to commands
- bobhy created release notes for #8244; don't merge till the fix itself is merged
- kejadlen created Remove more references to
--numbered
Nu_Scripts
- visr created conda activate base if env_name not given
- dedebenui created
conda.nu: changed
insertto
merge
- chtenb created Make commands optional