This week in Nushell #186
Nushell
- jt added rest and glob support to 'open', and bump to 0.77.2, and parser: Add cell path literal syntax, and parser: Fix panic that happens when you type a single
{, and Fix CI tests that landed after no-implicit-echo, and Fix parse of def with paren params, and Escape will now escape paths with '=' in them, and Start grouping parsing of values better, and Fix warnings and old names
- amtoine created standard library: fix the tests for the new closure parsing of
0.77.2, and REFACTOR: put all the standard library in
std.nu, and DOC: make the README of the standard library clearer
- dandavison created Short redirection syntax, and SQL-style join command for Nushell tables
- fdncred reverted "Allow NU_LIBS_DIR and friends to be const", and enable error reporting from enable_vt_processing
- NotLebedev reverted "Hide 7925", and Disable pipeline echo
- rgwood added
-iflag back to
getand
select, and Fix ls behaviour when directory is empty, and Optional members in cell paths: Attempt 2
- bgeron created Exit successfully from
nu --helpfor compatibility with halp
- hustcer fixed docs building error caused by missing end tag
- WindSoilder reverted "Throw out error if external command in subexpression is failed to run (#8204)", and make better usage of error value in
catchblock, and Restrict closure expression to be something like
{|| ...}, and make
else ifgenerate helpful error when condition have an issue
- lucperkins added char --list example to char command docs
- presidento made assert eq, assert ne consistent with ==, != operators, and stdlib: add test discovery, extract test files, and std.nu: Rewrite assert method
- Hofer-Julian created Fix xml docs
- nicokosi created docs: Use capital letters for CSV and JSON acronyms, and docs: Add missing space in Filesystem/start's usage
- sholderbach bumped to
0.77.1development version, and Pin to
reedline0.17, and Pin to
nu-ansi-term0.47, and Remove unused
nu-jsonfrom
nu-protocol, and Bump version to
0.77.0, and Box
ShellErrorin
Value::Error
- tcoratger modified reject algorithm for identical elements
- BlacAmDK fixed SQLite table creation sql
- dependabot[bot] bumped sqlparser from 0.30.0 to 0.32.0, and Bump open from 3.4.0 to 4.0.0, and Bump mockito from 0.32.5 to 1.0.0, and Bump lru from 0.9.0 to 0.10.0, and Bump nix from 0.25.0 to 0.26.2
- klementievdmitry Added
help externscommand
- mdeville created Additional flags for commands
from csvand
from tsv
- kubouch disabled alias recursion, and Add proptest regression
- initinll created Added fix for bug #8278 to read tag values from YAML files
- StevenDoesStuffs created Allow NU_LIBS_DIR and friends to be const
- stevenxxiu created fix: fix
commandlinewhen called with no arguments
Extension
- fdncred created next release won't be a preview, and update language, version, changelog
Documentation
- hustcer created Update plugin docs for v0.77
- Hofer-Julian created Update command docs to 0.77
- kubouch created Finish release notes, and Add alias note
- NotLebedev created Add description for #8205 and #8014
- martinetd created Fix show_banner config item
- rgwood created Newbie-friendly command reference header, and Release notes for
0.77
- bergus created Dashes instead of underscores in command comparisons
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created updated some scripts to support the latest changes in 0.77.1, and Revert "conda activate base if env_name not given"
- fj0r created upgrade to nu 0.77
- kubouch created Fix since last release script
- sholderbach created Add
nu-cmd-langto
nu_release.nu
- siph created Replace deprecated
str collectcommand
- Tiggax created Updated conda script to default to base if no arg given
- Kissaki created Fix docs typo in job.nu
- sgasse created custom-completions: git: Add
git rebase
reedline
- jaudiger created Set MSRV to 1.62.1
- ClementNerma created Make
Eventpublic to allow implements custom
EditMode
- sholderbach created Apply clippy lints, and Bump version for
0.17.0release, and Update
nu-ansi-termto 0.47.0
- micron-mushroom created fix: singlebyte char assumption in
parse_selection_char