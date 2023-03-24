This week in Nushell #187
Nushell
- jntrnr added pattern matching, created Fix closures that use matches. Move 'collect' to core., and Make timeit work with command calls, and Move timeit to use blocks. Make match vars immutable, and Switch let/let-env family to init with math expressions, and Fix command missing hook default config
- amtoine fixed FIX: do not allow start > end in
error makespans, and FIX: expand all the
base_paths in
std::test_dirs, and standard library: fix the readme, and FEATURE: write better errors for
error makeand complete the doc, and standard library: use the standard assert and fix test output, and FEATURE: add a pretty output to
toolkit check pr, and FEATURE: add
--raw.
--tabsand
--indentto
to nuonas in
to json
- StevenDoesStuffs fixed mode tests which use sh to not run on windows
- fdncred allowed startup-time to be captured when starting nushell with
nu -c, and tweak logging format, and Clarify how
registerworks, and use reedline main branch, and fixes the ability to have multiple modifiers on keybindings, and make std.nu tests work on mac
- rgwood added a better error message for
mvwhen file not found, and Cell paths: make optional path members short-circuit
- 1Kinoti unified the
runfunctions of
alland
any, and fix:
bytes lengthexample description typo, and allow lists to have type annotations
- Sygmei added multiple options to http commands, and fix: fixed typo and improved Value TypeMismatch exceptions
- jaudiger removed the once_cell dependency from nu-test-support create.
- WindSoilder created a better error message if plugin name doesn't starts with
nu_plugin_
- stevenxxiu fixed set `repl_buffer_state` to the REPL buffer after the `pre_execut…](https://github.com/nushell/nushell/pull/8560), and [feat: add a `command_not_found` hook
- hyiltiz fixed the nu build script since for loops are stateful now
- friedow created from ssv --aligned-columns should separate lines by character index instead of byte index
- kubouch disabled alias recursion (for real)
- sholderbach added a
CONTRIBUTINGsection on PRs and git
- presidento created stdlib: Implement common assert commands, and std lib: extend test runner capabilities, and standard library: add log commands
- stormasm removed unused imports:
Deserialize,
Serializecompiler warning for nu-protocol/src/example.rs
- uaeio created Decode and Encode hex
- alesito85 fixed ls symlinks
Extension
- fdncred created fix
usewhen it's used in variable name
Documentation
- fdncred created show the list of combined keybinding modifiers
- presidento created Add chapter about testing in Nushell
- amtoine created add a note about "value / description" completion
- petrisch created DE translation for command_signature, and DE translation for overlays
- thomasgoulet created Add context aware custom completions to the book
- alurm created Fix typos in book/stdout_stderr_exit_codes.md
- aidalgol created Add "Coming from Bash" entries for discarding command output
Nu_Scripts
- fj0r created dp for
docker pssupport docker and podman
- davidlattimore created git-completions: Add completions for more subcommands
- Hofer-Julian created Add CODEOWNERS file, and conda: Disable prompt via env var instead of flag
- amtoine created FIX: define a
mainfunction to
usethe themes modules
- sholderbach created Fix
since_last_release.nuscript
reedline
- fdncred created show the ability to have multiple modifiers
- Hofer-Julian created Check typos in CI
- jaudiger created Add const to some new functions.
- ryanwhitehouse created Allow multi byte characters as the marker without panicking