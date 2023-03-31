This week in Nushell #188
Nushell
- fdncred fixed test_default_config_path test after pr 8653, and fully deprecate str collect, and add a
threadsparameter to
par_each, and fix
inspectpanic with large tables, and auto-expand paths in the
$nuvariable
- sholderbach removed
proptests for nuon writing/parsing
- jt added rest and ignore-rest patterns, and Remove CI coverage until we can figure out why it's broken, and move 'str substring' to only use ranges, and Improve inferred record types and type compat, and Improve number-like error if expecting a string, and Require that values that look like numbers parse as numberlike, and Add or-patterns, fix var binding scope, and Remove autoprinting of loop block values
- zhiburt fixed of a fix of #8671
- Benjamin-L created Support passing an empty list to sort, uniq, sort-by, and uniq-by (issue #5957)
- amtoine create REFACTOR: remove the redundant
path expandfrom the tests of the standard library, and stdlib: fix the
assert equaltests, and feature: add the standard library tests to the PR template and the toolkit, and stdlib: optimize test search and add better errors, and remove
matchfrom the standard library
- rgwood fixed record-to-JSON conversion for HTTP commands, and Fix
selecton empty lists
- stormasm created one more try on readme, and Add the showcase repo to Readme.md to give it more exposure to our developers
- kks110 allowed parsing of mu (µ) character for durations (issue #8614)
- presidento created stdlib: Add back recursive lookup for tests
- 1Kinoti fixed unhelpful error message with '@' custom completion, and fix unhelpful error message with extra characters in list annotations
- WindSoilder created When running external command, expand tilde when pass back-quoted word
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created update to new nushell syntax, and update script syntax to match the latest nushell, and Update CODEOWNERS
- spitfire05 created Add gpsup, glo, git_current_branch, and Add
gmomalias; add missing
git_main_branchfunction
- WindSoilder created fix conda script
- sgasse created custom-completions: git: Include remote branches