This week in Nushell #189
Nushell
- stormasm added LICENSE to nu-std
- fdncred made inlays show type instead of shape, and Update .gitignore
- jt fixed parser recovery after error, and Refactor to support multiple parse errors, and Add atuin to official support, and Add IDE support
- kubouch removed old alias implementation, and Remove parser keywords label from commands that do not need it, and Aliasing math expression shows error earlier, and Allow multi-word aliases
- amtoine created FEATURE: make the link in the
ansiextra usage an ANSI link, and add the standard
helpto the prelude as
std help ..., and FIX: load the library before anything else, and stdlib: make the library a standalone crate, and refactor the
ansihelp page, and FEATURE: better
ansi -eerror , and add a cross platform
clipcommand to the standard library, and stdlib: add an automatic loading of "prelude" commands, and standard library: implement
helpcommands with
$nu
- ito-hiroki fixed
config {nu,env}to open
$nu.{config,env}-file, and Change default config to display failed LAST_EXIT_CODE
- pingiun added $nu.current-exe variable, and Add ppid example for ps, and Add ppid to ps command
- presidento created Stdlib: use default color for info log level, and stdlib: add
assert skipcommand to skip test case
- Jan9103 updated some
helpexamples
- sholderbach created Bump to
0.78.1development version, and Pin
reedlineto
0.18.0release, and Fix rest of license year ranges, and Remove unused
attydep in
nu-table, and Bump version to
0.78.0, and Fix two stable
clippylints
- dependabot[bot] created Bump spin from 0.9.5 to 0.9.8, and Bump git2 from 0.16.1 to 0.17.0, and Bump windows from 0.46.0 to 0.48.0, and Bump miette from 5.6.0 to 5.7.0, and Bump tempfile from 3.4.0 to 3.5.0
- 1Kinoti created make
str index-of -ruse ranges, and make
bytes atuse ranges
- harshalchaudhari35 created Fix(tests/nu-command): remove unnecessary cwd() and pipeline(), etc
- fnordpig added regex separators for split row/list/column
- WindSoilder created Loops return external stream when external command failed.
- StevenDoesStuffs allowed NU_LIBS_DIR and friends to be const
- Phreno added section on removing ANSI sequences with find command
- tcoratger created Correction bug multiple dots mkdir and touch
- NotLebedev created Std xml utils
- bobhy created range operator accepts bot..=top as well as bot..top
Extension
- fdncred created add some badges to the readme
Documentation
- efulleratindeed created Fix syntax error in blog post
- hustcer created Update some docs for nu v0.78, and Refresh commands' docs for nu v0.78, and fix #850, make
make_docs.nuwork for nu v0.77.2+
- harrysarson created use || in closures when configuring prompt
- pingiun created Remove deprecated str lpad from examples, and Update environment.md, and Remove mention of 'env' command in environment.md, and Remove old 'env' command from configuration section
- fdncred created Update 2023-04-04-nushell_0_78.md
- sholderbach created Fix the use of comments, and Release notes for nushell
0.78
- amtoine created add a note about #8189 to the 0.77 release, and add a note about better
error make, and add #8366 to the release notes
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created fix some quoting bugs that the lsp found, and replace occurences of
str collectwith
str join
- fnuttens created Add exa aliases
- Tiggax created Fixed support for env files
- fj0r created upgrade to 0.78: git, ssh, docker, kubernetes, and add parameters default value to just's completion and
jfor shortcut
- amtoine created rewrite the theme generation
- WindSoilder created Replace
str collectwith
str join
- jt created Update TWiN and since last release to 0.78
reedline
- sholderbach created Bump version for
0.18.0release