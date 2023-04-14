This week in Nushell #190
- 1Kinoti used
let-elsesyntax where possible
- jt improved hovers, including for custom commands, and Make -I take in a ;-delimited list, and Adds multi-file support to IDE support, and Relax the closure syntax, highlight differently, and Revert numberlike parsing restriction, and Add option to not load std-lib. Default tests to not use std-lib, and Only add the std lib files once
- presidento created std: remove logging example, and Move unit test runner to standard library, and stdlib test runner: implement
setupand
teardowncommands to unit tests
- sholderbach created Run coverage immediately, and Reenable CI coverage, and Fix span of multibyte short flags, and Move CLI related commands to
nu-cli, and Follow up #8758 with a style fix
- fdncred limited the ide-check error amount, and change include dirs separator to colon
- WindSoilder created
rm: enable trash flag on android and ios platrofm, and optimize hash md5 for binary input, and Remove autoprinting of
forloop
- vaishaag corrected error description for unknown external commands
- pingiun added $env.CURRENT_FILE variable
- amtoine created FEATURE: do not use theme-independant colors in the default configs, and stdlib: make helper modules available in std, and stdlib: refactor into a multi-module library, and stdlib: add completion to
helpcommands, and DEV: make all "comments" real md comments in the PR template
- federicoviscomi created Parser panic for signature with multibyte char for short flag #8821
- nibon7 fixed process_range on 32-bit platforms
- hustcer upgraded to nu v0.78 for binaries release workflow
- dependabot bumped sys-locale from 0.2.4 to 0.3.0, and Bump winreg from 0.11.0 to 0.50.0, and Bump rstest from 0.16.0 to 0.17.0, and Bump umask from 2.0.0 to 2.1.0
- MariaSolOs added git hooks for formatting and running
clippy
- bobhy picked up fix in dtparse for nanosec truncation noted at bottom of #8337
Extension
- fdncred created update vscode launch json so we can see debug messages from client, and update files to model after jakt, and limit the amount of errors returned by ide-check, and respect the setting to enable or disable hints/inlays, and change include dir separator from semicolon to colon, and revert vscodeignore changes, and add include dirs setting to extension, and utilize nushell IDE features with built-in vscode LSP functionality
- jt created Have launch build instead of watch, and Delete tmp file on exit, and Limit buffer calculation to buffer size not text size, and Move runCompiler to be in charge of the script include flag, and Add support for -I call to nushell
Documentation
- hustcer created Fix i18n script for nu v0.78
- SamirTalwar created Update the Direnv recipe to use a block, rather than
code:
Nu_Scripts
- Hofer-Julian created conda: Add
||to closure, and Speeding up activating conda environment
- fnuttens created Add --all aliases for exa
- fdncred created move assets so they're more accessible, and a little cleanup
- Kissaki created Fix winget-completions.nu for nushell v0.78 closure syntax change
reedline
- WindSoilder created Update crossterm to version 0.26.1