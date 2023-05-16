This week in Nushell #195
Nushell
- Dorumin added Feature: Userland LazyRecords
- stormasm moved dataframe commands to nu-cmd-dataframe, and documented how to run dataframe tests as well
- skelly37 added
assert notcommand (assertion that the value/expression is
false)
- fdncred removed unused dependencies, added cargo.lock file, and bump nushell from release version to development version
- maxim-uvarov added the
no-stripflag to the clip command
- sholderbach bumped version for 0.80.0 release, and Pin reedline to
0.19.1for 0.80 release
- melMass fixed: 🐛 handle windows Path casing
- WindSoilder fixed clippy warning on clippy 0.1.69, and Avoid blocking when
o+e>redirects too much stderr message
- nicolb2305 removed unnecessary cwd and pipeline from various tests
- bobhy fixed spurious 'item not found' error in
std help
- 1Kinoti improved parsing of values with units
- Mehrbod2002 created Fmt f64
- rgwood changed group-by to accept cell paths
- amtoine created REFACTOR: remove the shell commands
Extension
- EmilySeville7cfg created feat(snippets): use H3 headers, and feat(snippets): markdown doc sections
Documentation
- amtoine created refactor minor things in the modules chapter
- mrkkrp created Minor improvements to the installation chapter
- kubouch created Try to fix tooltip in Modules (2nd attempt), and Try to fix tipbox in Modules, and Update modules chapter
- hustcer created Fix heading for ebook building, and Refresh docs for nu v0.80
- daniel-vainsencher created Tiny typo fixes in 2023-05-16-nushell_0_80.md
- sholderbach created Release notes for
0.80
Nu_Scripts
- fj0r created refactor: introduce
sprand
sprbfor spread, and merge ktpa into ktp(-a), rename ktn to ktno, and refactor
git-v2#agreewith
input list, and Experimental multi-taskrunner support for
jx(npm for example), and gp: run
git fetchbefore
git pushor
git pull, and kubernetes completion of jsonpath
- amtoine created add a package file in NUON, and FEATURE: add the preview script for the themes, and FEATURE: add
term-darkand
term-lightthemes from main
nushell, and FEATURE: allow to run themes/make script from anywhere, and REFACTOR: make the indentation in the themes more consistent
- Tiggax created Fixed the completion of
--flamegraph, and Added typst completion script.
- EmilySeville7cfg created Fix: remaining aliases, and feat(aliases): reformat and use long options, and feat(module): add random-list
- nullishamy created fix: just completions