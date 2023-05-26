This week in Nushell #196
Nushell
- fdncred updated most dependencies except where deeper code changes are needed, and if --no-config-file(-n) is passed, do not load config files with -c, and some minor color fixups
- amtoine refactored the
lib.rsof
nu-stdafter the new virtual files PR, and add a new
toolkit installcommand with
--featuressupport, and REFACTOR: build help pages instead of printing them, and stdlib: fix the names of the
helpcommands in
help.nu, and CI: disable
nu-coverage, and REFACTOR: clean the root of the repo
- jntrnr moveed over to reedline git version, and Fix clippy warnings (upcoming), and Cut down on unnecessary parsing for SyntaxShape::Any
- bobhy created std dirs simply stays in sync with CD changes to PWD
- fnordpig fixed version to show build features after crateification
- Tiggax created throw an error instead of a panic if no input is provided to
inspect
- merelymyself created upserting data of a cellpath that doesn't exist into a record creates the cellpath, and allow
view-sourceto read rest arguments
- MariaSolOs allowed duration defaults
- kubouch added a virtual path abstraction layer
- melMass created docs: 📝 "http get", add an example with more than one header, and feat: ✨ (stdlib) add os record support to path add
- WindSoilder added a -u flag to cp, mv command
- hustcer added aarch64-pc-windows-msvc building target for nu binaries
- Decodetalkers created check if is homedir first when rm
Extension
- EmilySeville7cfg created feat(snippets): support regex groups
Documentation
- avi-cenna created Update table.md - Correct
tableexamples
- github-actions[bot] created Compressed Images
- hustcer created Try to compress image on push to main, and Add a new image for compress test, and Try to add a new workflow to compress images on new pull request, and Lossless compression of image assets, and Remove unnecessary 0.59 binaries
- damiancarrillo created Update types_of_data.md
- amtoine created FIX: out of date external completion examples, and FIX: add
| tableto folded tables
- BrianLondon created update plugins.md in contributor-book
- casually-blue created Fix references to match in the "coming from" pages to reflect its current usage in Nu
Nu_Scripts
- Tiggax created Added missing ?, and Added bookmark module
- amtoine created add completion for
toipe
- kubouch created Add dataframe crate to the release
reedline
- fdncred created update cargo.lock, and update dependencies
- jntrnr created bump reedline version
- Banyc created fix: prompt position on resize