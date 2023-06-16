This week in Nushell #199
Nushell
- dev-cyprium fixed a panic bug in platform ansi logic (Closes #9448)
- BrianLondon added plugin api docs
- bgeron fixed usage for the exit command., and a bug in std dirs drop; improve documentation
- stormasm created nu-cmd-lang readme, and add in the nu-cmd-extra tests to the CI
- sholderbach dropped unused
nu-color-configin
nu-cmd-lang, and broke up interdependencies of command crates, and moved
explorecommand out of
nu-commanddeps, and enabled history entry exclusion with leading space
- hustcer changed the nightly build schedule make it start by 9:15 BeiJing Time, and fixed cleanup of nightly build workflow, and fixed the cleanup of old nightly releases, and Use Nushell v0.81 for release workflows, and Synchronize code before the nightly build starts, and Fix removal of old nightly releases, and Try to make a nightly release by workflow, and Reset .github/workflows/release-pkg.nu
- alkhatib fixed clippy errors (Mac), and http post --content-type should set Content-Type header
- WindSoilder allowed comments in multiple line pipeline, and disable bracketed paste during evaluation, and
savecommand: Don't use BufWriter to write external strem to a file, and don't allow
savecommand to save both stdout and stderr to the same file
- hanjunghyuk removed ZB and ZiB from file size type
- fdncred updated ini dependency, and updated dfr to polars 0.30.0, and allow empty string arguments, and allow paths to have brackets
- FilipAndersson245 changed global allocator to mimalloc, improving performance., and Changes HashMap to use aHash instead, giving a performance boost.
- Mehrbod2002 renamed uid to user column in ls --long
- ja-cop added "regex" search term to commands with regex functionality
- amtoine simplified the declaration of extra commands, and added a comment note to the PR template about linking issues
- AstrickHarren fixed find puts extra cols into record, and Add
zip-into-recordto std iter
- tarunsamanta2k20 completed the install command to install plugins #9342
- Yethal refactored test-runner to no longer require tests to be exported
- zhiburt bumped tabled to 0.12.1
- stevenxxiu merged
repl_buffer_state,
repl_cursor_posinto one mutex
Documentation
- hanjunghyuk created Remove mentioning ZB and ZiB
- BrianLondon created Modernize and add additional info to plugin tutorial
- Mehrbod2002 created chore: add detail to breaking changes
Nu_Scripts
- kachick created Replace deprecated
hash base64with
decode, and Replace deprecated
fetchwith
http get
- fdncred created create readme.md with theme previews