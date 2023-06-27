This week in Nushell #201
Nushell
- fdncred updated the ide-check help text, added input_output type to
input listto return string, and updated sqlparser dep to 0.34, and convert a string to a raw binary string of 0s and 1s
- jntrnr added a better error message if env var is used as var, and improved type hovers
- WindSoilder fixed cd permissions when user belongs to folder group, and
rename: add -b flag to support closure input
- nibon7 fixed cargo-build-nu, and refactored cargo-build-nu, and fixed release workflows
- zhiburt fixed colours in table and table -e
- sholderbach bumped Nu to
0.82.1dev version, and pinned reedline to
0.21for release, and Bump version for
0.82.0release, and Skip
strumin regular
nu-protocolbuild
- Yethal pre-registered plugins inside docker container
- stormasm modified the bits command in nu-cmd-extra to improve visibility
- Taywee added the ability to format negative datetimes with rfc3339 (#9501)
- atahabaki created a new subcommand for str, str-expand.
- TrMen added tests for examples of
use
Documentation
- waldyrious fixed typo in 2023-06-27-nushell_0_82.md
- hustcer created Refresh commands docs for Nu v0.82
- sholderbach created Fix reference to latest release in the nightly section, and Fix blog post link, and Add blogpost planning towards 1.0 and slowing releases, and Release notes for
0.82.0release
- tminich created Flags with dashes
- eopb created Remove reference to
build-stringfrom
working_with_strings.md
- JoaquinTrinanes created Fix custom completion scripts
- mh-trimble created Update aliases.md and setup.md
Nu_Scripts
- bobhy created full line v2; with git status!
- fj0r created upgrade to 0.82
- Neur1n created fix: fix default fg and bg coloring for hl.nu
reedline
- nibon7 created Remove unneeded features of chrono
- WindSoilder created always disable bracketed paste after read_line
- sholderbach created Bump version for
0.21.0release