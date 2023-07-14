This week in Nushell #203
Nushell
- jt changed input/output types in help to a table, and Input output checking, and Remove broken compile-time overload system, and allow mut to take pipelines
- fdncred added more input_output_types found from breaking scripts, and add kind and state to other key presses
- IanManske fixed SIGTTIN handling
- kubouch fixed broken constants in scopes
- stormasm removed warning: unused import pipeline, and cratification: part III of the math commands to nu-cmd-extra, and cratification: part II of the math commands to nu-cmd-extra, and cratification: start moving over the math commands to nu-cmd-extra
- amtoine simplified the test for
letcore command, and fix the
stdtest commands calls in dev documents
- sholderbach created Use
is-terminalcrate for now, and Bump deps to transitively use hashbrown 0.14, and Apply nightly clippy lints, and Update reedline dev version lock, and Bump
indexmapto 2.0, and Remove duplicated dependency on
ansi-str 0.7
- zhiburt created nu-explore/ Add handlers for HOME/END keys
- mengsuenyan fixed the command
cp -u src dst/
mv -u src dstdoesn't work when the…
- WindSoilder supported env assignment and mutable variable assignment with
ifblock and
matchguard
- hanjunghyuk removed unnecessary
cwd,
pipeline(),
r#from various tests
- dependabot[bot] created Bump libproc from 0.13.0 to 0.14.0, and Bump strum from 0.24.1 to 0.25.0, and Bump scraper from 0.16.0 to 0.17.1
Extension
- fdncred created forgot to merge changes for 1.60
Documentation
- fachammer created Fix link, and Fix typo, and Fix typo
- hustcer created Use lefthook instead of husky and lint-staged for git hooks
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created fix error background color in oh-my.nu script
- maxim-uvarov created conda fix
reedline
- NotLebedev created Replace crossterm ScrollUp with universal workaround
- sholderbach created Update (dev-)deps strum/pretty-assertions,rstest