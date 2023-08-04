This week in Nushell #206
Nushell
- jntrnr re-aligned how prompt indicators work, and simplified default style and match Rust code to config, and reverted 9693 to prevent CPU hangs, and reverted "Add an option to move header on borders"
- IanManske replaced
&Spanwith
Spansince
Spanis
Copy
- fdncred removed
vectorize_over_listfrom python plugin, and updated the
formatsignature to allow
recordto be passed in, and updated the
itemssignature to allow
anyoutput, and updated the
charsignature with
Table, and updated to current reedline, and bumped to dev version 0.83.2
- WindSoilder renamed
date formatto
format date, and Module: support defining const and use const variables inside of function
- ayax79 cleaned up some dataframe commands: merged overloaded commands, and merging into one
dfr into-nucommand
- atahabaki created str-expand: add path flag, and str-expand: Add Escaping Example
- ghost made URLs clickable in error documentation
- mengsuenyan fixed a bug where
~ | path typereturned an empty string, and fixed a panic when type a statement similar to
let f = 'f' $in the nushell
- sholderbach updated
unicode-linebreakto
0.1.5, and added
format durationto replace
into duration --convert
- zhiburt added an option to move header on borders
- jflics6460 created Accept records for http subcommand headers (-H)
Documentation
- LeoniePhiline created fix(docs): Fix link to "setting environment variables", and fix(docs): Link to Command Reference led to HTTP 404
- hustcer created Upgrade some dependencies, and fix some broken assets import
- amtoine created patch: release notes for 0.83.1
- gregokent created tweak
overlay newtip
Nu_Scripts
- amtoine created rename
date formatto
format date, and fix the date schedule in the release scripts
- fdncred created update
date formatto
format datein oh-my.nu, and delete codeowners file
- e2dk4r created custom-completions: scoop: fix getting environmental variables
- kjelly created Add descriptions for the docker module.
reedline
- fdncred created turn off default prompt styling (bold) to prevent leakage