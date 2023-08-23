Today marks 4 years since Nushell's first public release. In that time, Nushell has grown and changed, while always staying true to the idea that started it all: being a structure data language and shell.

To celebrate, we thought we'd share stories of how people are using Nushell today.

I like how easy it is to hack together ad-hoc dev tools with Nushell. For example: In a loop: clear the screen, do something like open app.db | get some_table , and then sleep a few seconds Now I've got an auto-updating "dashboard" of what's going on in a SQLite database

, and then a few seconds Use watch to run a SQLite command whenever a .sql file changes - suddenly I've got a little SQLite IDE Nu's useful in a lot of situations like this because it's great at displaying tabular data and working with external data.

"I have it in a custom command name lsg and then in my env_change hook on the PWD env var, I call print (lsg) . So, every time I cd , lsg gets ran for whatever directory I'm cd 'ing to, automatically."

Using ls | sort-by type name -i | grid -c , it looks like this:

"Converting SVG drawings and figures to PDFs in bulk. I like how explicit and clean that is compared to a solution with xargs in bash"

> ( http get https://api.chucknorris.io/jokes/random ) .value

"Turns out, we already support subcommands in scripts."

# adds 100 to the argument def "main foo" [ x : int # the amount to start with ] { print ( $x + 100 ) } def "main" [] { print "usage: maintest.nu <command name>" }

> nu .. /maintest.nu foo 123 223

It even comes with its own help

"Here is my favorite: Cross-platform symlink:"

# Create a symlink export def symlink [ existing : path # The existing file link_name : path # The name of the symlink ] { let existing = ( $existing | path expand - s ) let link_name = ( $link_name | path expand ) if $nu .os-info.family == 'windows' { if ( $existing | path type ) == 'dir' { mklink /D $link_name $existing } else { mklink $link_name $existing } } else { ln - s $existing $link_name | ignore } }

add string: {|x| if $x =~ '^#[a-fA-F\d]+' { $x } else { 'white' } } to your $env.config.color_config and you'll get:

We've hope you all have enjoyed using Nushell as much as we've enjoyed making. Here's to many more happy birthdays to come!