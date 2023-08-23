Nushell turns 4 years old!

Today marks 4 years since Nushell's first public release. In that time, Nushell has grown and changed, while always staying true to the idea that started it all: being a structure data language and shell.

To celebrate, we thought we'd share stories of how people are using Nushell today.

Watching for database changes (Reilly)

I like how easy it is to hack together ad-hoc dev tools with Nushell. For example:

  • In a loop: clear the screen, do something like open app.db | get some_table, and then sleep a few seconds
    • Now I've got an auto-updating "dashboard" of what's going on in a SQLite database
  • Use watch to run a SQLite command whenever a .sql file changes - suddenly I've got a little SQLite IDE

Nu's useful in a lot of situations like this because it's great at displaying tabular data and working with external data.

Using a grid when you cd (fdncred)

"I have it in a custom command name lsg and then in my env_change hook on the PWD env var, I call print (lsg). So, every time I cd, lsg gets ran for whatever directory I'm cd'ing to, automatically."

Using ls | sort-by type name -i | grid -c, it looks like this:

Grid showing pretty sorted items with pretty colours

Converting SVG to PDF in bulk (sholderbach)

"Converting SVG drawings and figures to PDFs in bulk. I like how explicit and clean that is compared to a solution with xargs in bash"

Highlighted source converting files using path parse, where, and inkspace

Gotta have a Chuck Norris joke

> (http get https://api.chucknorris.io/jokes/random).value

Surprise, we support script subcommands (sophiajt)

"Turns out, we already support subcommands in scripts."

# adds 100 to the argument
def "main foo" [
  x: int # the amount to start with
] {
  print ($x + 100)
}

def "main" [] {
  print "usage: maintest.nu <command name>"
}
> nu ../maintest.nu foo 123
223

It even comes with its own help automated help generated for the script subcommand

"Here is my favorite: Cross-platform symlink:"

# Create a symlink
export def symlink [
    existing: path   # The existing file
    link_name: path  # The name of the symlink
] {
    let existing = ($existing | path expand -s)
    let link_name = ($link_name | path expand)

    if $nu.os-info.family == 'windows' {
        if ($existing | path type) == 'dir' {
            mklink /D $link_name $existing
        } else {
            mklink $link_name $existing
        }
    } else {
        ln -s $existing $link_name | ignore
    }
}

Giving your hex values some color (fdncred)

add string: {|x| if $x =~ '^#[a-fA-F\d]+' { $x } else { 'white' } } to your $env.config.color_config and you'll get:

screenshot showing each hex value colored to match the color of that hex value

And many more

We've hope you all have enjoyed using Nushell as much as we've enjoyed making. Here's to many more happy birthdays to come!