Introducing nushell

Today, we're introducing a new shell, written in Rust. It draws inspiration from the classic Unix philosophy of pipelines, the structured data approach of PowerShell, functional programming, systems programming, and more.

It's called Nushell, or just Nu for short. We have a book (¡también se habla Español!). We have a repo.

This release was made by Sophia Turner (me), Yehuda Katz, and Andrés Robalino, with contributions from Odin Dutton.

Many of us have gotten used to bash (or zsh/fish/etc), and don't understand why you would need another kind of shell. That was me, too, a few months ago before I started working on this. My friend Yehuda had discovered PowerShell and was going on and on about how amazing it was to do more with the shell, but until he actually gave me a demo, I didn't really believe him.

Then he talked me into joining him on an idea he had. What if we could take the ideas of a structured shell and make it more functional (as opposed to object-oriented)? What if, like PowerShell, it worked on Windows, Linux, and macOS? What if it had great error messages? I fell in love with the project ideas, made a few new friends, and many nights and weekends later I'd like to show you what we've made.

In this post, I'll talk about how a few simple ideas drive how Nu works, what Nu can do with them, and where we hope to go in the future.

To Nu, everything is data. When you type ls , you're given a table of information about the directory you're listing:

Rather than having to remember different flags to ls , we can just work with the data it gives back. We can find the files greater than a certain size:

Or we could choose to sort it by a column, or only show directories, or more. That by itself is fun but perhaps not compelling enough.

Where this simple concept - that everything in Nu is data - starts to shine when we try other commands and realize that we're using the same commands to filter, to sort, etc. Rather than having the need to remember all the parameters to all the commands, we can just use the same verbs to act over our data, regardless of where the data came from. Nu pushes this idea even further.

Nu also understands structured text files like JSON, TOML, YAML, and more. Opening these files gives us the same tables we saw with ls and ps . Again, this lets us use the same commands to filter our data, explore it, and use it.

The above approach could be fun, but if we're not careful, it could become a walled garden. What happens outside of the commands Nu comes with?

First, let's take a look at working with a file that Nu doesn't understand.

> open people.psv Octavia | Butler | Writer Bob | Ross | Painter Antonio | Vivaldi | Composer

To work with this in Nu, we need to do two steps: figure out where the rows are, and then figure out what the columns are. The rows are pretty easy, we just have one record per row:

> open people.psv | lines ---+------------------------------ # | value ---+------------------------------ 0 | Octavia | Butler | Writer 1 | Bob | Ross | Painter 2 | Antonio | Vivaldi | Composer ---+------------------------------

Next, we can create our columns by splitting each row at the pipe ( | ) symbol:

> open people.psv | lines | split-column "|" ---+----------+-----------+----------- # | Column1 | Column2 | Column3 ---+----------+-----------+----------- 0 | Octavia | Butler | Writer 1 | Bob | Ross | Painter 2 | Antonio | Vivaldi | Composer ---+----------+-----------+-----------

That's already good enough that we can work with the data. We can go a step further and name the columns if we want:

> open people.psv | lines | split-column " | " firstname lastname job ---+-----------+----------+---------- # | firstname | lastname | job ---+-----------+----------+---------- 0 | Octavia | Butler | Writer 1 | Bob | Ross | Painter 2 | Antonio | Vivaldi | Composer ---+-----------+----------+----------

But what about working with commands outside of Nu? Let's first call the native version of ls instead of the Nu version:

> ^ls assets Cargo.lock docs images Makefile.toml README.md rustfmt2.toml src tests Cargo2.toml Cargo.toml extra LICENSE open readonly.txt rustfmt.toml target

We'll use the same commands we used on data to bring it into Nu:

^ls | split-row " " file ----+--------------- # | value ----+--------------- 0 | assets 1 | Cargo2.toml 2 | Cargo.lock 3 | Cargo.toml 4 | docs 5 | extra 6 | images 7 | LICENSE 8 | Makefile.toml 9 | open 10 | README.md 11 | readonly.txt 12 | rustfmt2.toml 13 | rustfmt.toml 14 | src 15 | target 16 | tests ----+---------------

Or maybe we want to work with the native ls -la :

^ls -la | lines | split-column " " ----+------------+---------+----------+----------+---------+---------+---------+---------+--------------- # | Column1 | Column2 | Column3 | Column4 | Column5 | Column6 | Column7 | Column8 | Column9 ----+------------+---------+----------+----------+---------+---------+---------+---------+--------------- 0 | total | 296 | | | | | | | 1 | drwxr-xr-x | 13 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 24 | 03:24 | . 2 | drwxr-xr-x | 21 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 22 | 17:00 | .. 3 | drwxr-xr-x | 2 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 3 | 05:39 | assets 4 | drwxr-xr-x | 2 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 21 | 19:29 | .azure 5 | drwxr-xr-x | 2 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Jun | 23 | 05:09 | .cargo 6 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 2963 | Aug | 22 | 20:17 | Cargo2.toml 7 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 201255 | Aug | 24 | 03:24 | Cargo.lock 8 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 3127 | Aug | 24 | 03:24 | Cargo.toml 9 | drwxr-xr-x | 2 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Jun | 17 | 15:32 | docs 10 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 148 | Jun | 17 | 15:32 | .editorconfig 11 | drwxr-xr-x | 4 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 22 | 19:29 | extra 12 | drwxr-xr-x | 8 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 24 | 03:24 | .git 13 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 58 | Aug | 10 | 11:08 | .gitignore 14 | drwxr-xr-x | 2 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 24 | 03:24 | images 15 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 1085 | Jun | 17 | 15:32 | LICENSE 16 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 614 | Jun | 17 | 15:32 | Makefile.toml 17 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 0 | Aug | 23 | 04:58 | open 18 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 11375 | Aug | 24 | 03:24 | README.md 19 | -r--r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 0 | Jul | 4 | 03:51 | readonly.txt 20 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 37 | Aug | 23 | 04:54 | rustfmt2.toml 21 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 16 | Aug | 1 | 19:45 | rustfmt.toml 22 | drwxr-xr-x | 10 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 24 | 03:24 | src 23 | drwxr-xr-x | 4 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 22 | 19:22 | target 24 | drwxr-xr-x | 4 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 22 | 04:15 | tests 25 | drwxrwxr-x | 2 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Jul | 19 | 15:18 | .vscode ----+------------+---------+----------+----------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------------

After a bit of experimenting, we might come up with a command like this:

> ^ls -la | lines | skip 1 | split-column " " perms files group user size month day time name ----+------------+-------+----------+----------+--------+-------+-----+-------+--------------- # | perms | files | group | user | size | month | day | time | name ----+------------+-------+----------+----------+--------+-------+-----+-------+--------------- 0 | drwxr-xr-x | 13 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 24 | 03:24 | . 1 | drwxr-xr-x | 21 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 22 | 17:00 | .. 2 | drwxr-xr-x | 2 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 3 | 05:39 | assets 3 | drwxr-xr-x | 2 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 21 | 19:29 | .azure 4 | drwxr-xr-x | 2 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Jun | 23 | 05:09 | .cargo 5 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 2963 | Aug | 22 | 20:17 | Cargo2.toml 6 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 201255 | Aug | 24 | 03:24 | Cargo.lock 7 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 3127 | Aug | 24 | 03:24 | Cargo.toml 8 | drwxr-xr-x | 2 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Jun | 17 | 15:32 | docs 9 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 148 | Jun | 17 | 15:32 | .editorconfig 10 | drwxr-xr-x | 4 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 22 | 19:29 | extra 11 | drwxr-xr-x | 8 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 24 | 03:24 | .git 12 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 58 | Aug | 10 | 11:08 | .gitignore 13 | drwxr-xr-x | 2 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 24 | 03:24 | images 14 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 1085 | Jun | 17 | 15:32 | LICENSE 15 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 614 | Jun | 17 | 15:32 | Makefile.toml 16 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 0 | Aug | 23 | 04:58 | open 17 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 11375 | Aug | 24 | 03:24 | README.md 18 | -r--r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 0 | Jul | 4 | 03:51 | readonly.txt 19 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 37 | Aug | 23 | 04:54 | rustfmt2.toml 20 | -rw-r--r-- | 1 | sophia | sophia | 16 | Aug | 1 | 19:45 | rustfmt.toml 21 | drwxr-xr-x | 10 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 24 | 03:24 | src 22 | drwxr-xr-x | 4 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 22 | 19:22 | target 23 | drwxr-xr-x | 4 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Aug | 22 | 04:15 | tests 24 | drwxrwxr-x | 2 | sophia | sophia | 4096 | Jul | 19 | 15:18 | .vscode ----+------------+-------+----------+----------+--------+-------+-----+-------+---------------

Because Nu let's you manipulate your data until it's how you want it, there's a feeling of playing with your data. You get used to using the verbs, and then you can use them on anything. When you're ready, you can write it back to disk.

Oh, before I forget - I wanted to quickly show how to get data from Nu back out into the outside world. Here's an example of calling echo on each filename in a directory:

> ls | get name | echo $it

You can see that we can mix-and-match commands that are inside of Nu with those that are outside, and data will still flow between them as expected. But Nu is more than just a pipeline.

As we built Nu, we realized we could experiment with other parts of how a shell works. The first of these experiments lead us to an observation: if everything is data in Nu, we should be able to view this data.

We've seen the tables. Nu also supports opening and looking at text and binary data. If we open a source file, we can scroll around in a syntax-highlighted file. If we open an xml, we can look at its data. We can even open a binary file and look at what's inside (hint: there's even a fun easter egg if you open certain kinds binary files, especially if you've installed Nu with the optional rawkey feature).

Being able to view data is helpful, and this kind of polish extends to other aspects, like error messages:

Nu takes heavy inspiration from the error messages in Rust. As much as possible, draw your eyes to the problem.

Combined with the pipeline, some pretty interesting errors are possible:

You might wonder how does that even work. Nu has a metadata system (still early!) that you can read about in the Metadata chapter of the Nu book. Let's just take a quick peek at it:

> open Cargo.toml ------------+--------------+------------------+----------+---------- bin | dependencies | dev-dependencies | lib | package ------------+--------------+------------------+----------+---------- [11 items] | [object] | [object] | [object] | [object] ------------+--------------+------------------+----------+---------- > open Cargo.toml | tags ----------+------------------------------------------ span | origin ----------+------------------------------------------ [object] | /home/sophia/Source/nushell/Cargo.toml ----------+------------------------------------------

Data that flows through the pipeline gets a set of additional metadata tagged to it. We can use this later to figure out how to display the contents, show a better error message, and more.

Let's say you're in a directory, but you'd really like to flip back and forth between it and one or two others. You could open up multiple tabs, multiple terminals, if you're on a Unix system you could use "screen", and probably even more than that. What if the shells were just built in?

In Nu, we can enter a directory, which adds it to a ring of shells we can bounce between:

> enter ../rhai/ /home/sophia/Source/rhai(master)> shells ---+---+------------+----------------------------- # | | name | path ---+---+------------+----------------------------- 0 | | filesystem | /home/sophia/Source/nushell 1 | X | filesystem | /home/sophia/Source/rhai ---+---+------------+-----------------------------

Using n and p we can jump back and forth between the shells. exit gets us out of a shell.

You might noticed that name column in the shells table. Why's that there? Oh no... oh yes.

> enter Cargo.toml /> shells ---+---+--------------------------------------------+----------------------------- # | | name | path ---+---+--------------------------------------------+----------------------------- 0 | | filesystem | /home/sophia/Source/nushell 1 | | filesystem | /home/sophia/Source/rhai 2 | X | {/home/sophia/Source/nushell/Cargo.toml} | / ---+---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------

That's right, we're in the file. Can we cd ? Oh yes, we can:

/> ls ------------+--------------+------------------+----------+---------- bin | dependencies | dev-dependencies | lib | package ------------+--------------+------------------+----------+---------- [11 items] | [object] | [object] | [object] | [object] ------------+--------------+------------------+----------+---------- /> cd bin /bin> ls ----+----------------------+--------------------------- # | name | path ----+----------------------+--------------------------- 0 | nu_plugin_inc | src/plugins/inc.rs 1 | nu_plugin_sum | src/plugins/sum.rs 2 | nu_plugin_add | src/plugins/add.rs 3 | nu_plugin_edit | src/plugins/edit.rs 4 | nu_plugin_str | src/plugins/str.rs 5 | nu_plugin_skip | src/plugins/skip.rs 6 | nu_plugin_sys | src/plugins/sys.rs 7 | nu_plugin_tree | src/plugins/tree.rs 8 | nu_plugin_binaryview | src/plugins/binaryview.rs 9 | nu_plugin_textview | src/plugins/textview.rs 10 | nu | src/main.rs ----+----------------------+---------------------------

Nu can't come with everything you might want to do with it, so we're releasing Nu with the ability to extend it with plugins. There's more information in the plugins chapters. Nu will look for these plugins in your path, and load them up on startup.

Nu would not have been possible without Rust. Internally, it uses async/await, async streams, and liberal use of "serde" to manage serializing and deserializing into the common data format and to communicate with plugins.

We also heavily leveraged crates.io. The ability to load numerous file formats, display messages, draw tables, and more all came from the hundreds (thousands?) of generous developers who wrote the crates we use in Nu. A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to Nu without ever knowing it.

Nu is just getting started. In this release, we have a foundation to build on. Next, we'll work towards stability, the ability to use Nu as your main shell, the ability to write functions and scripts in Nu, and much more.

If you want to give it a spin, the installation instructions will help you get started. If you want to chat come by our discord and github